Live: Charles is formally proclaimed King at Accession Council ceremony

King Charles III has now been formally proclaimed monarch during an Accession Council ceremony televised for the first time at 9pm NZ time (Saturday morning in the UK).

Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but senior officials known as the Accession Council are confirming his role.

The new King will not attend the first part of the ceremony, held at the State Apartments of St James’s Palace in London, but will join after he has been proclaimed monarch, to hold his first Privy Council meeting.

ROYALFAMILY/SCREENGRAB King Charles III is formally announced as the new King.

King Charles will be accompanied by his wife, Camilla, and the heir to the throne, William who is now known by the title Charles long held, Prince of Wales.

A number of former British prime ministers were also at the event, including Boris Johnson, Gordon Brown and Tony Blair.

After the ceremony, an official will read the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James’s Palace. It will also be read out in the City of London and at other locations across the UK.

Yui Mok/AP King Charles III, left, and Camilla, the Queen Consort, look at floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace following the death of the Queen.

The event comes after King Charles gave a landmark address and paid a poignant and moving tribute to his “darling Mama” the Queen, who died at Balmoral in Scotland.

It was one of the most remarkably personal speeches to have ever been delivered by a reigning monarch.

Britain is holding a period of mourning for the Queen, with days of carefully choreographed ceremonies marking the death of the only monarch most people have ever known.

Here is what is happening on Saturday night NZ time:

– 9pm – Charles meets at St. James’s Palace with senior officials known as the Accession Council and is officially proclaimed King.

– 10pm – An official reads the proclamation aloud from a balcony at St. James's Palace. It is also read out in other locations across the UK.

– Midnight – Parliament holds a second day of tributes to the Queen.