Prince Harry and Meghan join William and Kate to view floral tributes to the Queen

Prince William and wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, made a surprise joint appearance with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, warmly greeting a large crowd gathered outside Windsor Castle to remember their long-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Their “walkabout” on Sunday NZT, the first time the brothers have appeared amicably together in public since March 2020, comes at a time when the younger generation of Britain's royal family must step up their responsibilities significantly.

William and Harry had been on frosty terms since Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago.

Their show of unity on Sunday was reportedly initiated by William and left some observers hoping that Harry, 37, might return to the fray and support his elder brother in sharing the heavy workload now on William’s shoulders.

Kirsty O'Connor From left, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of the Queen.

A royal source told The Mirror that "the Prince of Wales thought it was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family".

William, long second-in-line to the throne, is now the heir apparent after his father, King Charles III, became Britain's new monarch upon his mother's death.

That means William and Kate, both 40 and parents of three young children, immediately assume a much more central role as the new face of the monarchy.

“Certainly William and Catherine, as the new Prince and Princess of Wales, will be even more in the media spotlight if that’s possible,” said Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Flower tributes are laid outside Buckingham Palace. Andrea Vance reports.

“Until Thursday, there was a buffer between him and the throne. That buffer has now been removed.”

William and Kate also inherit Charles and Camilla’s other honorary titles, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

That means managing and taking income from an estate comprising land across the UK that is reportedly worth 1 billion pounds.

Prince William has made his first statement about the death of the Queen, saying “it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real”.

Getty Images Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William, who is now heir to the throne behind his father King Charles III, said in a statement the Queen “was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of well-wishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

William, the Prince of Wales, said the late Queen provided “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

"So much will be said in the days ahead about the meaning of her historic reign.

"I, however, have lost a grandmother. And while I will grieve her loss, I also feel incredibly grateful. I have had the benefit of The Queen's wisdom and reassurance into my fifth decade," William the Prince of Wales said in the statement.