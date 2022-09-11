Full coverage: Parliament officially recognises new king in Proclamation of Accession ceremony
12:55, Sep 11 2022
RICKY WILSON/STUFF
A 21-gun salute was fired for Charles at Devonport Naval Base as he was proclaimed the King by New Zealand's Parliament.
New Zealand is one of just 15 Commonwealth countries which retains the British monarch as its head of State, Parliament will mark the changing of the guard with our own Proclamation of Accession ceremony on Sunday, officially recognising the new King. Follow our coverage here.