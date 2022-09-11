'Tearful' Princess of Wales shares Prince Louis' sweet tribute to great-grandmother

The Princess of Wales shared her youngest son Prince Louis’ own tribute to the late Queen while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle.

Joining her husband Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle during the 40-minute walkabout, the Princess shook hands and embraced emotional members of the public sharing their floral tributes.

One well-wisher, Banita Ranow, 28, told the Daily Mail that she heard Kate tell children next to her what her youngest son, Prince Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.

Ranow said that Kate was ‘welling up’ while speaking to young children in the crowd.

READ MORE:

* Prince George and Princess Charlotte join parents William and Kate at Prince Philip's memorial

* Lilibet Diana is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild: Meet the youngest royals

* A secret no more? A royal source reveals the identity of one of Archie's godparents



WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess of Wales meets members of the public on the long Walk at Windsor Castle.

Ranow said that Kate told the young children: “Louis said at least Grannie is with great grandpa now.”

Speaking of the public turnout, Ranow said: ”I felt so emotional, and I felt the Queen would have loved it. I just hope in the future they remain like that and that the brothers come together, and the families.”

The two princes and their wives took time to study the bouquets before waving at crowds of well-wishers pressed against road barriers outside the gates of Windsor Castle.

William, the Prince of Wales, said the late Queen provided “an example of service and dignity in public life that was from a different age, but always relevant to us all.”

Chris Jackson Kate joined her husband Prince William – the pair have now been named Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, are now front and centre as the face of the next generation of monarchy.

The couple have already made it clear they will stamp a fresh face on the royals, with their advocacy for causes including mental health, homelessness and climate change.

With King Charles III’s accession to the throne, their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, also rise up the order of succession.