'World's most devoted royal watcher' reveals plan to fly from NZ to London for Queen's funeral

As royalists across the world pay tributes to the late Queen, one royal watcher is going the extra mile – quite literally.

Julia McCarthy-Fox, 57 – A British expat living in New Zealand who has been dubbed “the world’s most devoted royal watcher” by The Mirror – is flying from Auckland to London to pay her final respects to the late monarch.

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images An advertising screen in Piccadilly Circus displays an image of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I needed to go back to the UK. I need to finish off my story with the Queen,” McCarthy-Fox told Stuff.

McCarthy-Fox’s intention is to go to the lying in state and to see both of the processions: firstly, the procession taking the Queen from Buckingham Palace to the lying in state, and then the procession on the day of the funeral.

READ MORE:

* 'We have been deeply touched': Queen Elizabeth II thanks the public for support on her 95th birthday

* Princess Anne takes prominent place in Prince Philip's funeral procession

* Queen Elizabeth II says goodbye to Prince Philip with heartbreaking note

* Why Queen Elizabeth II sat alone at Prince Philip's funeral



“I’ve been amazed at the number of people who have contacted me and said this must be very awful for you.”

“A lot more people are a lot more shocked by the whole thing than they expected to be themselves,” McCarthy-Fox said.

“People just kind of thought the Queen would be there forever.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images McCarthy-Fox plans to sleep on the pavement for the funeral.

McCarthy-Fox was teary on the phone, finding herself in grief and “panicked” at making plans her UK trip.

“Now I’m crying again – it’s a hugely emotional thing. I know full well that the majority of people will have only seen pictures – but I also know that I spoke to her so many times, I didn’t just know her, but she knew me.”

She will join her son in the UK, as they attend the state ceremonies together.

“My son phoned me at 1am, so I could watch the gun salute from his phone. He knew it would be so important to me,” she said.

“He fully intends to come and sleep out on the pavement with me for the funeral. I anticipate that we will have to stand out for two days.”

McCarthy-Fox sat up all night on the night of the Queen’s death, trading messages online with other Royal watchers and calling friends in the UK.

Jane Matthews/Supplied Images of the Queen are everywhere around London.

“I never thought I'd be in a situation where people would be sending me condolence letters on the death of the Queen.”

Friends and family of McCarthy-Fox understand the extent of her devotion to the Royals, to the extent that they are sponsoring her return.

“While I was sitting there watching news into the night, when it was fairly obvious [what would happen], a friend said if you need to come back, I’ll put the money into the bank account for you. And she did!”

“I’m sure the lady in the travel agency thought I was barking mad.”

McCarthy-Fox is left with awe by the Queen’s lifelong service and devotion. “Nobody can say that she didn't keep her promise to devote her life to serving the Crown and serving the people.”

Victoria Jones/AP King Charles III during the Accession Council where he is formally proclaimed monarch.

McCarthy-Fox will arrive to the UK after an exceptional week in politics: this week, days after new Prime Minister Liz Truss formed her cabinet, the newly anointed King Charles III is meeting its members.

“I don't think there'll be another week like it,” McCarthy-Fox said. “Two monarchs and two prime ministers!”

McCarthy-Fox said her celebration and close following of the Royal family will continue with King Charles III’s reign.

“The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”