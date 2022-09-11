When Queen Elizabeth went into 'granny mode' to chase after Prince William

The Queen's general duties extended far beyond being a royal, with a resurfaced video showing her to be a dedicated and hands-on grandmother to a mischievous Prince William.

The unearthed clip taken from the 1986 royal wedding between Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew – posted to the Instagram account ﻿@royaltyconnection – showed Queen Elizabeth chasing after a four-year-old Prince William as he tried to launch himself into a moving carriage.

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images The Queen With the young princes William and Harry.

Her Majesty can be seen yanking the young royal, who was oblivious to the danger that lay ahead, by his hand before he caused himself serious harm.﻿

The sweet clip ﻿emphasises the less-publicised role the monarch played as a doting grandmother who maintained a strong bond with her grandchildren.

Viewers in the comment section chimed in ﻿on the clip, with many praising the Queen for her protective reaction.

"She's a Queen but a grandparent also and the protective side always appears in danger times. Good job Her Majesty," one user wrote.

"It's brilliant to see a loving Grandma run after her grandson," another wrote. "No matter who they are, but more special because of who they are.﻿"

"Great moment," a third wrote. "All pomp and ceremony forgotten in that moment. There's only grandma doing what every able-bodied grandma would do – keeping her grandson safe."

The Duke of Cambridge (and now Cornwall) has always shared a special bond with his grandmother, the Queen.

In 2019, ﻿William spoke about his admiration of his grandmother in an interview with TV Chef Mary Berry for a BBC Christmas cooking special.

"You know, my grandmother becoming Queen at a very young age, in the days when it was a man's world, it was very difficult for her to … make a difference," he said.

"And she's done it. In her own very unique, distinct way, and you know, my grandmother and my grandfather together are the epitome of public service."

This story was originally published on Nine News and is republished with permission.