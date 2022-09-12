As she made her final journey to Scotland, thousands stopped to greet the Queen.

The Queen has begun her slow farewell to the people of Great Britain with her coffin coming to rest in Edinburgh for three nights.

Stuff reporters Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in Scotland.

A moment of quiet hush, and then deferential, grateful applause.

Queen Elizabeth II began the first stages of her final ceremonial journey on Sunday, travelling south through Scotland to Edinburgh. The Scottish capital will be a focal point for national mourning over the coming days.

The ancient, cobbled streets of the historic Old Town were tightly packed with people from all over the United Kingdom. They awaited her arrival from Balmoral Castle, where she died on Thursday.

After a six-hour journey by road, her oak coffin was gently lifted and carried into the Palace of Holyrood,​ at the foot of the Royal Mile shortly before 5pm.

READ MORE:

* In pictures: King Charles' visits to New Zealand

* As Britain mourns, some workers say taking a break is a 'luxury'

* Decisions on Covid-19 traffic light settings and a public holiday for the Queen due today



Iain McGregor/Stuff The Queen’s hearse travels down the historic Royal Mile in Edinburgh.

​Mourners began gathering in the heart of the city from mid-morning, at around the same time the body of the monarch left​ her home in Royal Deeside​, in the Cairngorm mountains​.

She was carried from her summer retreat by six estate gamekeepers, and accompanied in the solemn procession by her daughter The Princess Royal, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

On the coffin was a wreath of dahlias and sweet peas – her favourite flowers – entwined with white heather and pine fir cut from Balmoral Estate. It was draped with the Scottish royal standard.

Jane Barlow The hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, passes down the Royal Mile.

Flowers were also thrown over the Queen’s car as she passed through the village of Banchory​, and the route was lined with well-wishers who fell silent on her approach.

She was driven towards Aberdeen, crossing over King George VI bridge​, named after her father, before turning south and travelling down the east coast of Scotland.

As crowds waited in Edinburgh, bathed in autumn sunshine, the proclamation marking the accession of the United Kingdom's new head of state was read from a pulpit at Mercat Cross,​ close to St Giles' Cathedral​.

Iain McGregor/Stuff People watching the hearse arriving from the volcanic Arthur’s seat in Holyrood, above the Palace.

They cheered “God Save The King!” and sang a verse of the national anthem. However, a protester was heard calling for a republic, and booing, before being moved on by police.

Proclamation announcements were also read in Wales and Northern Ireland, followed by 21-gun salutes. The Irish republican party, Sinn Féin, opted not to attend the formal ceremony at Hillsborough Castle​ in Belfast.

Major roads around the capital’s Old Town closed, along with local schools to accommodate the huge number of visitors. Even bins were stripped from the streets, with mourners told to take rubbish home.

The hearse crawled down the Royal Mile, which connects the palace and Edinburgh Castle. It was overlooked by residents filming and taking pictures from the window of towering tenements.

As the black cars approached, silence descended on the crowd, which was followed by light clapping as the coffin passed.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Thousands waited for hours, packing into the city’s cobbled streets for the Queen’s coffin to arrive.

Gordon Gray, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, was astonished by the number of people who had come into the city.

“The last time I saw a crowd like this was when [football team] Hearts of Midlothian won the cup,” he said. “There’s a lot of sad people. History, isn’t it?”

Tanya Nimmo, 69, wanted to pay her respects to a woman she last saw as a 12-year-old. “I remember seeing her at the top of the Royal Mile. Somehow it seems fitting.

“I was still at primary school and we were taken by the class to see the Queen. We couldn’t believe the size of her because she was so small.”

Nimmo was born the year after the Queen came to the throne, in 1952 and was “very upset” on hearing the news of her death. “She’s been there my whole life. It is the passing of an era.”

Bill Frain-Bell, an Edinburgh lawyer, said he didn’t want to miss history in the making.

“It’s obviously very sad that the Queen has passed away, but it’s still a historic day here. And she was 96, so it was an incredible life. The very least we could do is come and pay our respects.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Security was tight in the Scottish capital with snipers on Parliament’s roof, opposite Holyroodhouse.

As the afternoon passed into evening, the late Queen’s body was carried into the palace as her children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward watched on. In a poignant moment, Princess Anne curtsied as the coffin moved close. Light rain began to fall as the crowds began to disperse.

The Queen will rest in the Throne Room at the palace overnight, in the shadow of the volcano Arthur’s Seat.

The former monastery, which is surrounded by royal parkland, is where Mary, Queen of Scots spent most of her turbulent life. It is temporarily closed to the public.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Royal Mile’s tenements proved a popular vantage point.

King Charles III will travel to the palace to join a procession on Monday in which she will be transported up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where the coffin will be under continuous vigil.

From Monday evening, thousands are expected to file past her coffin and a service will take place. Photography and recording will be strictly prohibited, and long queues are expected to mass under its ornate crown spire.

On Tuesday, she will be transported to London by air, via RAF Northolt, ahead of lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the state funeral on Monday, September 19.