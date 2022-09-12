Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could bring their children to the UK for the Queen's funeral

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are considering bringing their children Lilibet, 1, and Archie, 3, to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it’s been reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed they will be staying in the UK until the end of the royal mourning period, set for September 26, the Telegraph reported.

Instagram Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The California-based couple have already spent over a week away from their young children after arriving in the UK and Europe last week for a tour which came to an end just before the Queen died on Friday (NZ time).

The pair were due to attend an awards show in London on Thursday night, the Daily Mail reported, but cancelled their appearance as Harry, alongside other royals, raced to be by his grandmother’s side after doctors said they were “concerned for her health”.

The Queen’s death at Balmoral, aged 96, pushed them to extend their stay in the UK.

Lilibet and Archie are currently being cared for by Markle’s mother Doria Ragland in the US, who will travel with the children if the decision is made for them to fly over.

Twitter Lilibet, the youngest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children.

The children were last in the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was also their first meeting with their late great-grandmother.

Over the weekend Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Meghan and Harry made a surprise appearance together at Windsor Castle to address the tributes laid outside the gates for Queen Elizabeth II.

Kirsty O'Connor Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk to meet members of the public at Windsor Castle.

It was the first time the two couples have all appeared together in public since Commonwealth Day on March 9, 2020, just weeks before the Covid lockdown.

Her Majesty’s funeral will take place on September 19.