Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast put on pause following Queen's death

Spotify will not be releasing a new episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast in consideration of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is unknown when the podcast will return, People reported.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify to produce podcast episodes under their brand Archewell over a number of years.

Their first full project, Markle’s Archetypes, investigates the stereotypes women are placed into, including ambitious, diva, and singleton.

Her first three episodes feature tennis superstar Serena Williams, singer Mariah Carey, and actress Mindy Kaling.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who live in California, are currently in the UK to mourn the Queen’s death, and will stay overseas until September 26, which marks the end of the royal mourning period.

The couple recently made a public appearance alongside Prince William and wife Kate at a viewing of floral tributes to the Queen who died last Friday (NZ time), aged 97.

Prince Harry and Meghan are also reportedly in discussions to bring their children from their California home to the UK for the Queen’s funeral.