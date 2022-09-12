New Zealand's 'Casketeers' offer services for Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London

Tipene Funerals, who Kiwi audiences will know from the reality show The Casketeers, have offered their services for the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In a letter to King Charles III, Company Director Francis Tipene said himself and his wife, Kaiora, were internationally renowned for their funeral services and have offered them for the late monarch.

“I wish to be a part of Her Majesty’s final funeral procession on behalf of my Māori people and my country,” Tipene said.

“Over the years, I have witnessed the aroha (love) Her Majesty, the Queen has for our country. Therefore, it is only fitting that I propose this request.”

“I arrive in London, Friday September 16 and await necessary instruction in preparation for the funeral procession,” Tipene said.

“It will be an honour to serve the royal family. Please accept this as an act of kindness from me and my people for Her Majesty’s final day.”

The Queen died last week after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.

Her casket began the first stages of her final ceremonial journey on Sunday, travelling south through Scotland to Edinburgh. The Scottish capital will be a focal point for national mourning over the coming days.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Casketeers Francis and Kaiora Tīpene's use of tikanga Māori has been explained in newly published pukapuka

She was carried from her summer retreat by six estate gamekeepers, and accompanied in the solemn procession by her daughter The Princess Royal, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Tim Laurence.

The Queen's state funeral is expected to be held on Monday, September 19, at London's Westminster Abbey. Heads of state and other VIPs from abroad will be in attendance.

Later, there will be a committal service at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, a Royal home outside of London, where the queen will be buried inside the King George VI's Memorial Chapel inside St George's Chapel.

In New Zealand, a state memorial service will be held in Wellington on Monday, September 26, which will also be a one-off public holiday.