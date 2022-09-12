Prince Harry praises Queen Elizabeth II's 'grace and dignity'

In a first official statement since Queen Elizabeth II's death, her grandson Prince Harry has hailed her as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity”.

The personal statement, posted on Monday (local time), on Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archwell website, said he cherished their times together.

“From my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, he and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and his wife Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

The full statement from Prince Harry:

In celebrating the life of my grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen–and in mourning her loss–we are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty.

She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy.

Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: “Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.”

Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings–from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren. I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between.

WPA Pool/Getty Images In his statement Prince Harry states that he will “cherish” the times he shared with the Queen Elizabeth and “many other special moments” between them.

You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over. And as it comes to first meetings, we now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III. Thank you for your commitment to service.

Thank you for your sound advice. Thank you for your infectious smile.We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.