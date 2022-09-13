Scottish service hails Queen Elizabeth II as 'constant in all our lives'

Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped oak coffin made the solemn journey on Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her 70-year reign.

Four days after the 96-year-old monarch died at her beloved Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands, a military bagpiper played as the queen’s coffin was carried from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh and placed in a hearse.

New monarch King Charles III, dressed in army uniform, and his three siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, walked behind as the hearse travelled to St Giles’ Cathedral, flanked by a bearer party of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and a detachment of The King’s Body Guard in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers.

Phil Noble/Pool/AP King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind the hearse.

Inside, the coffin was placed on a wooden stand and topped with the golden Crown of Scotland, encrusted with 22 gems and 20 precious stones along with freshwater pearls from Scotland’s rivers.

“And so we gather to bid Scotland’s farewell to our late monarch, whose life of service to the nation and the world we celebrate. And whose love for Scotland was legendary,” said the Reverend Calum MacLeod.

Because the queen died at her summer home of Balmoral, Scotland has been the focus of the world’s attention for the first part of Britain’s 10 days of national mourning.

Scenes of large crowds lining the route as her coffin journeyed south have underscored the deep bond between the queen and Scotland, which persisted even as relations between the Conservative UK government in London and the pro-independence administration in Edinburgh have soured.

In a homily, Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields said that “most of us cannot recall a time when she was not our monarch”.

“Committed to the role she assumed in 1952 upon the death of her beloved father, she has been a constant in all of our lives for over 70 years,” he said. “She was determined to see her work as a form of service to others, and she maintained that steady course until the end of her life.”

The coffin will remain at the cathedral until Tuesday, so members of the public can pay their respects.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Queen was moved from Holyrood Palace up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where she will lie in state.

Thousands lined the 1km route between palace and cathedral, some arriving hours ahead of the service to catch a glimpse of the coffin.

Charles, Anne and Edward all wore military uniforms, but Andrew did not.

The Royal Navy veteran was stripped of his honorary military titles and was removed as a working royal over his friendship with the notorious US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

One man was heard heckling Andrew as he passed. “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” he yelled, to some boos. Others called out: “God save the king.”

But the procession continued mostly with a respectful silence under blue skies flecked with white clouds.

Earlier, a car carrying Charles and his wife Camilla passed the huge crowds of people who were packed behind metal barriers along the Royal Mile, the road between Holyroodhouse and St. Giles’ Cathedral. Onlookers clapped and waved as the king’s limousine passed.

A man who approached the king’s vehicle to take a photograph caused a minor security scare.

Charles and Camilla got out of their car at Holyroodhouse and greeted people, and looked at floral tributes before a gun salute boomed from Edinburgh Castle.

Charles flew to Scotland after earlier receiving condolences from both Britain’s houses of parliament. He told lawmakers he will follow his late mother’s example of “selfless duty”.

The government, meanwhile, announced that the nation would observe a minute of silence on Sunday, the evening before the queen’s funeral. The “moment of reflection” would take place at 8pm (local time). People were encouraged to mark the silence at home or at community events.

Hundreds of lawmakers crowded into the 1,000-year-old Westminster Hall at the Houses of Parliament for the service, rich in pageantry, in which Parliament offered its condolences to the king, and he replied.

Dan Kitwood Westminster Hall is the oldest part of Britain's parliamentary complex.

A trumpet fanfare greeted the king and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, as they entered the hall, which was packed with hundreds of legislators.

Charles told members of the House of Commons and House of Lords that he would follow his late mother in upholding “the precious principles of constitutional governance” that underpin the UK’s political system.

He paid tribute to the late queen, saying: “As Shakespeare said of the earlier Queen Elizabeth, she was a pattern to all princes living.”

The hall, with its magnificent hammer-beam roof, is the oldest part of the parliamentary complex – a remnant of the mediaeval Palace of Westminster that once stood on the site.

“As I stand before you today, I cannot help but feel the weight of history which surrounds us and which reminds us of the vital parliamentary traditions to which members of both Houses dedicate yourselves, with such personal commitment for the betterment of us all,” Charles said.

The ceremony was held in Westminster Hall because monarchs are not allowed inside the House of Commons. That rule dates from the 17th century, when King Charles I tried to enter and arrest lawmakers. That confrontation between crown and Parliament led to a civil war, which ended with the king being beheaded in 1649.

Ben Stansall King Charles III and the Queen Consort at Westminster Hall on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, a personal statement posted on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s Archewell website said he cherished their times together “from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.

Harry hailed his late grandmother as a “guiding compass” and praised her “unwavering grace and dignity”.

Harry’s statement ended on a poignant note alluding to the death last year of his grandfather, Prince Philip, saying: “We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace.”

Harry quit as a senior royal and moved to the US two years ago. On Saturday, there was a possible sign of a reconciliation as Harry and Meghan joined his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Catherine in meeting mourners outside Windsor Castle.

After visiting Scotland, Charles embarks on a tour of the other nations that make up the UK – he visits the Northern Ireland capital, Belfast, on Tuesday and Wales on Friday.