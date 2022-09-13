King Charles pictured with siblings for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death

K﻿ing Charles III has joined his three siblings in public for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The new monarch led the procession of the late Queen's coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The four children of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip stood in the same row in the order of their birth, just behind the hearse.

King Charles III took position on the end next to Princess Anne, followed by Prince Andrew with Prince Edward on the other end.

Prince Andrew stood out from his siblings, being the only one not in military uniform. He wore a morning suit instead.

The decision to ban the Duke of York from wearing military uniform came from above, British media reported.

King Charles III wore his full day ceremonial uniform with the rank of field marshal.

Phil Noble/Pool/AP King Charles III, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex walk behind the hearse.

His Majesty carried his Field Marshal Baton presented to him by the Queen when he became field marshal in 2012.﻿﻿

His uniform bore the Order of Merit (neck decoration) with the Thistle Star and Thistle Sash.

The King's Bodyguard formed up on each side of the hearse along with the Royal Company of Archers.

The 21-gun salute was fired from Edinburgh Castle nearby as the procession passed.

Also joining the solemn procession was Camilla, Queen Consort, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who followed behind in a car.

Thousands of mourners lined the Royal Mile in Edinburgh for the procession, standing in silence as the cortege passed by.

Scott Heppell/AP Thousands of mourners lined the Royal Mile in Edinburgh for the procession.

﻿It began just after 2.30pm local time (1.30am NZ time). The journey, on foot, would normally take 20 minutes but this journey took about half an hour, giving crowds the chance to pay their respects along the Royal Mile.

Her Majesty's coffin was draped with the Royal Standard in Scotland, which is used officially at Scottish royal residences when the monarch is not in residence.

The floral wreath resting on top featured flowers taken from Balmoral and included white spray roses, freesias, button chrysanthemums, and dried white heather.

The wreath was also made up of spray erynhgium (thistle), the national flower of Scotland; foliage; rosemary; hebe; and pittosporum.

Andrew Milligan/AP King Charles III joins the procession of Queen Elizabeth II's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. King Charles arrived in Edinburgh on Monday to accompany his late motherÃ¢â¬â¢s coffin on an emotion-charged procession through the historic heart of the Scottish capital to the cathedral where it will lie for 24 hours to allow the public to pay their last respects. (Andrew Milligan/Pool Photo via AP)

The wreath included sweet peas, which have long been one of the Queen's favourites and symbolise departures and goodbyes.

The sweet pea is also the official birth flower of April. Queen Elizabeth's birthday is April 21.﻿

Following the procession, a service of thanksgiving was held inside St Giles' Cathedral to celebrate the life of the Queen.

King Charles was seated next to Prince Andrew for the service, which was expected to last for two hours.

The Queen's coffin would then lay in rest at the cathedral where it was to stay for 24 hours.

Mourners would be able to view the Queen's oak coffin from 5.30pm on Monday local time until 3pm on Tuesday.

That would allow members of the public to pay their respects to Britain's longest-serving monarch, who was on the throne for 70 years.

On Tuesday, Princess Anne will accompany her mother's coffin on a flight to London.

From there it will travel to Buckingham Palace and be witnessed by King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

On Wednesday, the coffin will be taken on a public procession through central London before being laid in state at Westminster Hall. It will remain there for the next four days.

On Monday, September 19, the Queen's coffin will be removed from Westminster Hall, and her funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey.

