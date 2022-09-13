The 'Fab Four' reunion almost didn't happen - what's next for William, Kate, Harry and Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to join them outside Windsor Castle for a reunion of the “Fab Four”, reportedly in a text message sent just 45 minutes before they appeared.

Harry and Meghan arrived in Europe last week for the Invictus Games. Harry was seen rushing to Balmoral alone to join his family following news of their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s failing health last week.

Alberto Pezzali/AP The two couples did not exchange chitchat, instead solemnly shaking hands and casting their eyes over tributes.

For their first reunion in two and a half years (the last was at the Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020) Prince William arranged for Harry and Meghan to reunite over the weekend in a show of solidarity and mourning – one that the Royal press and photographers didn’t know was happening.

Initially, the Royal press were briefed that Prince William and Middleton would appear alone, ABC News reported.

READ MORE:

* How the royal family is spending the holidays amid surge in COVID-19 cases

* Prince Harry receives birthday love from Prince William, Kate Middleton and more royals

* How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry introduced baby Lili Diana to Queen Elizabeth

* Lilibet Diana is the Queen's 11th great-grandchild: Meet the youngest royals



However, their appearance was delayed 45 minutes to allow Harry and Meghan to join, as palace aides rushed to make arrangements for the pair.

The Guardian reported that Prince William texted his brother to propose they appear together – a rare display of unity between the brothers.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The Commonwealth Day Service in March 2020, where the ‘Fab Four’ were last pictured together.

William and Kate worked one side of the crowd, Harry and Meghan the other, as the unexpected photo opportunity seemed to set their differences aside for the moment.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP What is the story behind the Fab Four’s photoshoot, and what is next for the couples?

Just before joining the crowds outside Windsor, Prince William had paid his own tribute to his “Grannie”: “She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life.”

Prince Harry issued a personal statement for the Queen on Monday, remembering her infectious smile, and saying he was grateful for her as a “guiding compass” and for sharing their “special moments” together.

"Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings - from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren.”

Martin Meissner/AP Prince William orchestrated the public appearance with an eleventh hour text to his brother.

The two couples face very different futures, as William and Kate will ascend higher in the line of succession, and Harry and Meghan continue to build their life in Montecito, California, with their children Lilibet and Archie.

What’s next for William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales?

The pair assumed new levels of power as their titles changed from Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and the Duke of Cambridge, to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

"Today, I am proud to create him Prince of Wales, Tywysog Cymru," King Charles III said just a day after his mother's death, aged 96, last week.

Kirsty O'Connor Kate, Princess of Wales meets members of the public, at Windsor Castle.

King Charles III’s wife, Camilla the Queen consort, denied inheriting the Princess of Wales title out of respect for her husband’s late wife, Princess Diana.

The Prince and Princess of Wales inherit the estate known as the Duchy of Cornwall, valued at over £1 billion (NZ$1.9 billion) and which is not subject to inheritance tax under UK law.

King Edward III established the estate in 1337 for his son and heir Prince Edward, "to preserve the state and honour of the said duke according to the nobility of his kind".

The Duchy is used to support members of the Royal family, including Prince Harry before he stepped down from his royal duties.

In August, the Wales’ moved to Adelaide, near Windsor Castle, regarded as one of the more modest homes by royal standards.

Jonathan Brady The couple have recently settled into Adelaide cottage with their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The BBC reported that the move was designed to create as normal as possible an upbringing for their children.

What is next for Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are considering bringing their children to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, and have confirmed they will stay in the UK until the end of the royal mourning period, set for September 26, the Telegraph reported.

Their appearance in Britain this week raised a flurry of questions for many royal watchers: will their kids be officially named prince and princess after the death of the Queen?

"I would expect the situation to be clarified. It hasn't been," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told the BBC.

With the accession of Charles to the throne, Archie and Lilibet "should've been offered [royal titles]," Fitzwilliams said.

Martin Meissner/AP The future of the feuding brothers remain uncertain.

In a list of those in line to succeed the monarch published by Buckingham Palace, Archie and Lilibet - respectively sixth and seventh in line to the throne – were referred to as "Master" and "Miss," not "Prince" and "Princess."

This fuelled speculation that King Charles III, who has famously said he wants the ranks of the monarchy to be "slimmed down" around a core set of full-time working royals, might break with precedent and decline to offer his grandchildren royal titles.

The children were last in the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, which was also their first meeting with their late great-grandmother.

While the display of unity between the two brothers may signal a new era for the Sussexes, they remain financially independent after stepping down from Royal duties.

The California-based couple have already spent over a week away from their young children after arriving in the UK and Europe last week for a tour which came to an end just before the Queen died on Friday (NZ time).

Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II joined by Prince William And Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace after the Trooping The Colour Parade in 2003.

In a 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey, the pair levelled accusations of racism against the Royal family, with Prince Harry claiming this was behind their decision to step away from royal duties.

Joshua Sammer Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrived in Europe for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf last week.

He also claimed concerns over the lack of mental health support and access for his wife.

The Queen issued a rare public response to the pair’s accusations, stating the Royal family was "saddened to learn the full extent" of Harry and Meghan's "challenging years".

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement read. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.”

Prince Harry’s relationship with his father is more strained, with the Prince telling Winfrey at one point that King Charles had stopped taking his calls.

"Of course I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that," Harry said.

Lilibet and Archie are currently being cared for by Markle’s mother Doria Ragland in the US, who will travel with the children if the decision is made for them to fly over.

Instagram Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan released a holiday card with the first real look at their daughter, Lilibet.

Spotify will not be releasing a new episode of Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast in consideration of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.