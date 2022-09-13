'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled in Edinburgh, unlikely to resume royal duties under King Charles III

A man who identified himself as “Rory” was arrested after heckling Prince Andrew as the prince walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a procession in Edinburgh.

The man, who was wearing a Melbourne City FC shirt, repeatedly shouted “Andrew, you’re a sick old man,” as the Queen’s disgraced son walked with her other three children, King Charles III, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The man had positioned himself in the front row of the crowds watching the Queen’s coffin travelling from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

Andrew was the only one of the Queen’s children not in military uniform during the procession. He stepped down from military and royal duties in 2019 following the controversy around his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He was stripped of military and royal titles in January 2022 amid his out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who had sued the prince in 2021, saying he sexually assaulted her when she was 17.

In a break with tradition in 2021, none of the Queen’s children or grandchildren wore their military uniforms for Prince Philip’s funeral, reportedly in order to avoid embarrassment. Instead, the men wore morning coats and medals, Page Six reported.

But when it comes to the formalities following the Queen’s death, all working members of the royal family will be wearing military uniform at her funeral on September 19. Only Andrew and Prince Harry are expected to be wearing civilian clothing.

Robert Perry/Getty Images King Charles III, Princess Anne, Princess Royal and Prince Andrew, Duke of York walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin as it heads to St Giles Cathedral.

Prince Harry ceased to be a working member of the royal family and lost his official military appointments when he quit royal life and moved to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle.

While Andrew has been back in the public eye this week during the mourning processes following the Queen’s death, it is unlikely he will resume any royal duties under King Charles III’s reign, according to The Guardian.

Joe Little, the managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: “I think that he will remain very much in the background. There is no way he is going to resume royal duties. So, you could say his retirement continues.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, Duke of York arrive at St Giles Cathedral.

“There is no hope, I would suggest, of him returning to the working royal fold any time soon.”

While the Queen had indicated her support for her second son in recent years, the new King has previously indicated he wanted a “slimmed down” monarchy, which was not believed to include Andrew, or his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Andrew has stepped up to take on one important role since his mother’s death, however. It was announced on Monday that he and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will be taking custody of the Queen’s corgis, Muick and Sandy.