UK woman receives posthumous 100th birthday card from the Queen

Gwendolyn Hoare told the BBC she had been waiting 'decades' for the message.

A 100-year-old woman in the UK was left feeling emotional when she received a birthday telegram from Queen Elizabeth II the day after the monarch's death.

Gwendolyn Hoare became one of the last people to get a traditional congratulatory message from the Queen, who traditionally sent telegrams to all those who reached their 100th birthday.

Hoare told the BBC it was an "honour" to receive the message, saying it made her "feel quite tearful".

"I'm a royalist...old-fashioned," she said with a smile.

READ MORE:

* Tears and cheers – a lifetime of being a Queen Elizabeth II superfan

* King Charles pictured with siblings for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death

* By the numbers: 96 years of Queen Elizabeth II



The card arrived for Hoare on Friday (UK time), one day before her birthday and 24 hours after the monarch had died.

Gwendolyn's niece wrote Sue Beckett highlighted the surprise on the BBC's online tribute page to the Queen.

"My aunt, Gwendolyn Betty Hoare, is 100 today. For decades she talked about receiving a telegram from the Queen and was devastated to hear the news... but her telegram arrived and she was ecstatic," Beckett wrote.

According to Statistico, approximately 307,000 telegrams have been sent out by the Queen to people celebrating their 100th birthday in the UK since the start of her reign in 1952.

The Queen began the first stages of her final ceremonial journey on Monday (NZT), travelling south through Scotland to Edinburgh.

New monarch King Charles III led the procession of the late Queen's coffin as it made its way from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff The Queen has begun her slow farewell to the people of Great Britain with her coffin coming to rest in Edinburgh for three nights.

On Wednesday (NZT), Princess Anne will accompany her mother's coffin on a flight to London, where it will travel to Buckingham Palace, and be witnessed by King Charles and Queen Consort, Camilla.

On the following day the coffin will be taken on a public procession through central London, and then will be laid in state at Westminster Hall. It will remain there for the next four days.