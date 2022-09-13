Biden can bring his Cadillac – but other dignitaries face taking bus

United States President Joe Biden will have dispensation to take his armoured Beast to Westminster Abbey for the Queen's funeral next week, while lesser world leaders will have to make do with a shared bus.

An unprecedented logistical and diplomatic operation is under way to prepare for the largest gathering of foreign dignitaries on British soil since the funeral of Sir Winston Churchill in 1965.

More than 100 kings, queens and heads of state are expected to attend the ceremony on Monday (local time).

However, the influx of dignitaries is proving a logistical and diplomatic headache for the UK Government as officials try to balance the needs of foreign VIPs with the smooth running of the event.

Steve Parsons/AP Queen Elizabeth II with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the Grand Corridor at Windsor Castle in 2021.

Under plans for the funeral, a representative of every country with which Britain has diplomatic relations will be invited.

However, amid fears of gridlock on the roads around Westminster, many have been asked to share buses from an undisclosed location in west London.

There will be notable exceptions: Whitehall sources said Biden, who has confirmed his attendance, would be allowed to travel to the abbey in the president's armoured Cadillac, known as the Beast, on security grounds.

Other world leaders, including President Macron of France, Emperor Naruhito of Japan and President Herzog of Israel, are also likely to have their own transport, based on security considerations.

One government source said it clearly would not be appropriate to ask G7 leaders to "take a bus", but added that dignitaries were being asked to be as flexible as possible.

Ian Forsyth/Getty Images People watch the procession of Queen Elizabeth's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles Cathedral on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland.

All countries have been told that their maximum allocation of seats is restricted to the head of state or their representative plus partner.

Although the guest list has not been finalised, it is expected that, despite the conflict in Ukraine, Russia will be represented by its ambassador.

North Korea also has a diplomatic presence in London and is expected to be represented. The former colony of Myanmar, with which Britain does not have diplomatic relations, will not be invited.

Monarchs expected to attend include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, and King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain. Felipe's father, Juan Carlos, who abdicated in 2014, will also be in attendance with his wife, Sofia.

World leaders who have confirmed their attendance include the prime ministers of New Zealand, Canada and Australia, President Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Steinmeier of Germany.

Dan Kitwood/AP King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort sit in Westminster Hall, where both Houses of Parliament met to express their condolences following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

There will be no invitation for most former leaders, such as Donald Trump, with Downing Street saying that "space will be limited".

Leaders are expected to begin arriving in Britain from Friday and time has been set aside on Sunday for them to pay their respects to the Queen as she lies in state in Westminster Hall.

On Sunday evening they have been invited to a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by the King.

Lancaster House has been set aside for leaders to sign an official condolence book; they also will be able to deliver a tribute to the late Queen lasting up to three minutes, which will be recorded for the media.

After the service there will be two receptions. The first, with members of the royal family, will take place at Windsor Castle after the procession of the Queen from Westminster Abbey to St George's chapel at Windsor. The guest list for this event is likely to include only the heads of state from the Commonwealth and realms, alongside key UK allies such as the United States.

A second-tier event will take place in Church House for other leaders that also will include senior government ministers alongside diplomats.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is expected to greet Biden, Macron and other members of the G7 "informally" during their visits.

Many of those who are expected to attend need to be in New York the following day for the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Leaders have been asked where possible, to arrive and leave the UK on commercial flights, but many are expected to take their own jets.

The diplomatic arrangements are being led by the Foreign Office in conjunction with No 10 and the Cabinet Office.

– The Times, London