Kiingi Tūheitia and Willie Apiata to join Jacinda Ardern at Queen's funeral

More than a dozen New Zealanders, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Kiingi Tūheitia, will represent the country at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Ardern confirmed the delegation set to depart for London, England, this week. It includes the current and a former governor-general and former SAS soldier Willie Apiata, among others.

“The broad range of New Zealand’s representation is a testament to the Queen’s long-standing relationship and engagement with our country,” Ardern said in a statement.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro will lead a New Zealand delegation at the Queen’s funeral in London.

Other members of the delegation included Ngāi Tahu kaumātua Sir Tipene O'Regan, opera singer Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, and former secretary-general to the Commonwealth Sir Don McKinnon.

A group of London-based Kiwis, including soprano Aivale Cole and whaea Esther Jessop, the honorary president of London’s Māori community, Ngāti Ranana​, have also confirmed their attendance at the Queen’s funeral as part of New Zealand’s delegation.

Ardern said academic and entrepreneur Jacqueline Gilbert and Jacinda Amey​, a recipient of the New Zealand Cross for bravery after responding to a shark attack, would also attend the funeral.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The Queen will lie in state at St Giles Cathedral, before being moved to London for her funeral next week.

Former governor-general Dame Silvia Cartwright would also join current Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro and New Zealand’s acting high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Shannon Austin, at the funeral in London.

Separately, the New Zealand Defence Force is sending a contingent of more than 30 staff members to London for events mourning the Queen.

Deputy Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Edward Craw said the Defence Force had been invited to march in the funeral procession and was sending personnel who served in units that the Queen had honorary involvement in.

The prime minister will fly to London on Wednesday.

The Queen’s funeral is set to take place on Monday.