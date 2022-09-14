How King Charles will capitalise on a tide of sympathy following the Queen's death

As the institutions of the United Kingdom come under increasing strain, King Charles has embarked on a tour of its nations. But what do his subjects think of their new king?

As the institutions of the United Kingdom come under increasing strain, King Charles has embarked on a tour of its home nations. But what do his subjects think of their new king? Andrea Vance reports.

Uniting the union with a tour of its nations: In one of his first major duties, King Charles III is executing Operation Spring Tide – a visit to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The name stems from a high – or “king” – tide and he is hoping to ride the wave of sympathy and national grief that has followed the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles has long been tainted by the toxic breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana, his affair with Camilla, and the “Megxit” feud that saw his son Harry leave the royal family and the country with his wife Meghan Markle. The reputation of the royal family also recently took a battering following controversy around Prince Andrew’s friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Two months ago, a public poll showed Charles was less popular than Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge.

Iain McGregor/Stuff King Charles and Princess Anne follow their late mother’s coffin.

And in the momentous occasion he was proclaimed the King, viewers were distracted when he impatiently gestured to one of his aides to move a pen box from his desk. It was a moment that went viral and his irritation was much-criticised.

But the past few days have seen a subtle shift and the new King has been embraced by his bereaved subjects. As he leads the monarchy in a new era, the royals hope to capitalise on the wellspring of sympathy for the House of Windsor.

It is likely the King’s coronation won’t take place until the northern hemisphere spring or early summer next year – June 3 marks the 70th anniversary of his mother’s ceremony after her father’s death in February 1952. It will be a streamlined event compared with the service for the Queen, reflecting both his vision for a smaller, more modern monarchy, and the current cost-of-living crisis.

There is also speculation that Charles and Camilla will embark on a tour of some Commonwealth nations – such as New Zealand, Australia and Canada and bolster the realm.

In the year after she came to the throne, Queen Elizabeth visited New Zealand, even broadcasting her Christmas message to the Empire-Commonwealth from Government House, Auckland. Some royal watchers think her son will follow suit.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Flowers and tributes left outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

On Tuesday, the King and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrived in Belfast (Operation Shamrock) where people began arriving at Hillsborough Castle before dawn. The couple spent 10 minutes greeting crowds and accepting bouquets of flowers outside the gates.

The tour started in Edinburgh, where the late Queen’s body rested in St Giles’ Cathedral overnight. An estimated 26,000 people queued for hours to pay their last respects in person – and many more lined the streets to watch as the King accompanied his mother’s hearse up the Royal Mile.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Crowds cheer as King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, arrive for a visit to Hillsborough Castle. It was his first visit to Northern Ireland since ascending to the throne.

Gillian Black, 69, waited in line to pay tribute at the Queen’s coffin. “I was born in the Queen’s coronation year. She was a magnificent lady and I just wanted to be there,” she said.

The King still had a role to play in British public life, she said. “But across the British Isles, I think he will have a problem: a few will want to be independent.” She also predicted Australia and New Zealand would seek to become republics.

“He will never fill his mother's shoes but you never know. Years ago, he was not liked because of Princess Diana and now the Queen Consort. But you just have to take a hit and start to like him again. I think he has done really well so far and he will continue to do really well.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Coins, featuring images of the Queen, were left on the walls of Holyroodhouse.

Cassandra Alvarez, 34, was disappointed by the tensions between Charles, William and Harry. But she agreed he deserved a second chance. “Personally, I am not the biggest fan so far. But I think having the Queen at his side, he learned quite a lot.”

Marion Borland, 62, said she was swept up in the emotion of the occasion. “I didn’t see myself as a royalist but I feel really sad. He has lost his mum. People think: ‘Oh well, she was 96.’ But it doesn’t matter what age your mum is, it is still your mum. It can’t have been easy the last few days, the poor man.”

Borland agreed the King was not as popular as his late mother. “I suppose the history with Camilla, lots of people have not forgotten that. And he is quite outspoken about things and monarchs in the past have not been. But I hope he manages to carry on the monarchy.”

Stuff Georgina and Jamie Gilmer hoped to catch a glimpse of the King as he left Edinburgh for Belfast.

Georgina Gilmer was waiting with her 6-month-old son Jamie to watch as the King left the city. She appreciated how he had previously championed the environment and architecture, and believed he would advocate for female empowerment, as his mother did.

Iain McGregor/Stuff People continued to gather at Holyroodhouse, the Scottish royal residence where the King spent the night.

“The Queen has just been fantastic. She is such an inspiration, a strong woman in a male-dominated environment throughout the course of her life. He has always been quite progressive with his views, in terms of the climate, and I am sure he will honour her legacy in that sense, as well.”

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royal residence where the King spent the night, well-wishers continued to come to offer their condolences. There was a carpet of flowers and letters with handwritten messages. On the stone walls, people had lined up coins, which feature the Queen’s head, and someone had left a floral corgi, a dog breed now synonymous with Her Majesty.

There were dozens of Paddington soft toys and cards featuring a drawing of her holding his paw. The bear was her surprise co-star in a charming sketch filmed during her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Hundreds of flowers were laid outside the gates of Holyroodhouse, some with personal messages to the Queen.

Visiting the sun-dappled tribute garden, Christine Eccles said it was “solemn and beautiful with tiny children to much older people”.

She “hugely admired” the Queen’s sense of duty and said the King had “a very big undertaking ahead of him but I think he will be good. He has had the longest apprenticeship ever and has been schooled since he was knee-high”.

She believed Charles would be “a caring King”.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Edinburgh people have united to mourn the Queen’s death at the country’s official royal residence, once home to Mary, Queen of Scots.

Her cousin, Lisa Eccles, was visiting from Colorado. “I was really impressed with his speech [on his accession to the throne],” she said. “There have been questions about the King but his speech to his people was very loving, very reassuring, very caring, and I hope that leads him to garner respect from the people.”

In that address, the King confirmed he would serve for life, meaning Prince William will only succeed him when he dies.

Iain McGregor/Stuff There has been an outpouring of grief for the woman who has been at the forefront of a nation since the 1950s.

Eccles believed he would take a greater role. “Knowing that William will take over will be of great comfort because he is highly respected as well.”

For the crown to skip a generation, the King of England would have to abdicate. Charles Stewart is pleased that did not happen.

“It would be too much. William has got his youngsters and it would be a lot of pressure just now. Charles can manage.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Charles Stewart pays his respect to the Queen, once his Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders infantry unit.

The 82-year-old was the duty piper at Stirling Castle in the early 1960s and played many times for the Queen. She was the Colonel-in-Chief of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders, in which he served 1959-65.

He was at Holyroodhouse yesterday wearing his regimental tie, collar badges (or “dogs”), Glengarry (a hat worn as part of Scottish military dress), and medals of service from Borneo.

Stewart acknowledged the King had faced many personal challenges. “I don’t think he has to apologise for anything because of Diana. I think she was a wrong thing. And this carry-on with Meghan is what Charles’ great-uncle had with the other American.” After ruling for one year, Edward VIII abdicated to marry divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, attend a service of reflection at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Charles and Camilla are visiting the four home nations of the UK in the run-up to the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

Charles would prevail with the support of the Princess Royal, Princess Anne, he said. Stewart once danced with her at a Balmoral Castle ball.

“He has got a lot to follow from his mother. But God willing, he will manage to do so with the help of his sister, Anne. She is a blessing. She is still looking after all the things for her mother.”