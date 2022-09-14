'Can't bear this thing': King Charles loses cool over leaky pen

A video of King Charles III losing his royal cool over a leaky pen has surfaced, days after another clip appeared to show the monarch acting rudely towards his aides.

The King and Queen Consort were visiting Hillsborough Castle, their royal residence in Northern Ireland, following their arrival in Belfast.

The monarch was given a pen to sign a guest book at the castle but became flustered when he realised the ink was leaking.

The newly appointed King proclaimed “God I hate this [pen],” before the Queen Consort stepped in to save the day by requesting a new pen and taking Charles III’s place.

The King could be seen rubbing ink off his fingers while continually mumbling his frustration, saying he “can't bear this thing ... every stinking time” before hurriedly leaving the room with his aides, leaving the Queen Consort to sign the book on her own.

He also reportedly made an error on the document. According to Reuters, the King was informed by an aide that it was September 12, not September 13 as he had written.

A few days earlier, a clip of the King motioning in what many believed to be an aggressive manner for his aides to clear his desk went viral on social media.

This morning (NZ time) the King and the Queen Consort returned to London as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace.