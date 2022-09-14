King Charles's staff being let go in move to Buckingham Palace

M﻿ore than 100 staff who worked for King Charles III at Clarence House have been told they could lose their jobs.

Employees were given notice of their redundancy as the offices of King Charles and the Queen Consort move to Buckingham Palace after the death of the Queen, The Guardian reports.

Staff ﻿received the notification that they could lose their jobs during the thanksgiving service for the Queen at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday, the publication claims.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

* The secretive rules of royal wealth: Who inherits the Queen's fortune?

* Beheaded and exiled: the two previous King Charleses bookended the abolition of the monarchy

* King Charles pictured with siblings for first time since Queen Elizabeth's death



They include private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff﻿, many who have worked there for decades.

Staff had been working to ensure a smooth transition from Prince of Wales to King, since Thursday when the 96-year-old Queen died at Balmoral Castle.

Employees had been expecting to be incorporated into the new King's new household at Buckingham Palace but instead have been warned they could be looking for a new job.

Gregorio Borgia/AP It has not yet been confirmed whether the King and Queen Consort will live at Buckingham Palace.

It reads: "The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales's personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down.

“It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed.”

Some staff providing "direct, close, personal support and advice" to the King and Queen Consort will be able to keep their jobs.

A consultation period will begin after the Queen's State Funeral on Monday.

In a statement Clarence House said: "Following last week's accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

"Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest number of staff."﻿

Those affected are to be offered searches for alternative employment across all royal households, help in finding new jobs outside the royal households and an "enhanced" redundancy payment over the minimum.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the King and Queen will actually live at Buckingham Palace.

They may choose to remain at Clarence House or even split their time at Windsor Castle, where the new Prince and Princess of Wales could eventually move into.

This story was originally published on honey.nine.com.au and is republished with permission.