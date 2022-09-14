Queen's mourners in London asked to stop bringing Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches

Mourners in London have been asked to stop leaving Paddington Bears and marmalade sandwiches as a tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The soft toys and snacks are a nod to the heartwarming video made for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, in which the monarch sits down for tea with Paddington Bear.

Andrew Milligan Paddington Bears lay amongst the tributes to the Queen.

Royals Parks, which manages the dedicated site for tributes at Green Park, London, ask that only unwrapped flowers are left so that they can “decompose”.

“Unfortunately, no gifts and artefacts will be accepted and the public will be asked not to bring these to the parks,” Royal Parks wrote in a statement on their website.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

* Parliament reacts to monarch's passing before week-long adjournment

* The 'Fab Four' reunion almost didn't happen - what's next for William, Kate, Harry and Meghan



“We ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material.”

Cards would be accepted but would be moved for storage off-site and lit candles will be extinguished and removed.

Composting of all the organic material left in memory of the 96-year-old monarch who died last week will begin after the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19.

In the Jubilee video Paddington Bear drinks tea with the Queen straight out of the teapot and pulls a marmalade sandwich out of his hat.

Queen Elizabeth replies by pulling a sandwich out of her purse that she keeps “for later”.