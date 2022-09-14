Here’s what a monument to the late Queen should – and shouldn’t – look like

How should the country commemorate the late Queen? Precedent is not entirely helpful. Her four predecessors – one of whom abdicated – reigned for nine years, 25 years, 10-and-a-half months and 15 years respectively. All were held in affection and all, with the exception of Edward VIII, made some lasting impression as a monarch that ensured some memorial would be appropriate.

None, though, could begin to match the length and record of service of Queen Elizabeth II, nor her popularity. The capital city is the logical place for a memorial, though other major cities may wish their own. Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Sheffield and Aberdeen all have notable statues of Edward VII. There is even a statue of him outside Tooting Broadway underground station.

Back in central London, George VI’s statue, designed by William McMillan, was put up in 1955 between Carlton Gardens and the Mall. Since 2009 it has been accompanied by one of his Queen Consort, Elizabeth, by Philip Jackson.

George V has since 1947 stood rather modestly, though on a huge plinth (designed by Giles Gilbert Scott), on a widened pavement in Old Palace Yard opposite the entrance to the House of Lords, tucked behind Westminster Abbey as one approaches from Parliament Square. (There was talk of his statue, by William Reid Dick, going in Parliament Square, which would have been more prominent and more appropriate.)

Edward VII’s equestrian statue of 1921 in Waterloo Place, by Sir Bertram Mackennal, borders, like those of George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on the Mall in an area of London packed with Royal associations. At one end of it, Admiralty Arch bears a tribute to Edward, completed as it was in 1910, the year of his death. But only at the other end of the Mall do we begin to get some idea of the scale upon which the late Queen merits commemoration: the Victoria Memorial.

Dying in the 64th year of her reign, Victoria was, like George III – who died in his 60th year on the Throne – a monarch whose impact on the country begins to match that of our late Queen. The Victorians built for posterity; they built at a time of immense national self-regard, because of the might of British sea-power and the Empire, and the commemoration of their Queen needed to reflect that in order to satisfy their amour propre. But Victoria had a whole era – two-thirds of a century – to herself, and thus required the most elaborate commemoration.

Getty Images The Victoria Memorial, outside Buckingham Palace.

The whole of the Buckingham Palace end of the Mall was therefore re-landscaped by Sir Aston Webb (who also re-designed the front of the Palace) to include her massive memorial, set above a fountain on a marble plinth from which the seated figure of the Queen faces down the Mall. Facing in the other three directions are representations of Truth, Motherhood and Justice; there are figures of British nautical activity around the base, and at the top is a gilded Winged Victory, all the statuary by Sir Thomas Brock, who designed the Queen’s last coinage. Brock supplied statues of her for all over Britain and the Empire, and the process of commemoration began long before she died.

Yet the ostentation of the Victorians is alien to us. While the late Queen embodied many values of ours, values about which we should boast, expressions of British global power would today be delusory. Nonetheless, there should be widespread agreement that the late Queen merits substantial commemoration for herself, and the nation is likely to be aggrieved if palmed off with something deemed inadequate to her memory.

The question of location, however, is likely to prove contentious. When Victoria Street was built in the late 1840s and named after the then-Queen, it was an area of appalling slums that everyone was glad to see gone. The newly-built district, and the railway station of 1860, were soon named after the street and further paraded Victoria’s name. Today, there is no such area of central London awaiting widespread redevelopment. It was occasionally said, in the later years of her reign, that the late Queen’s statue should go on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square: but that seems hardly enough, and she would be overshadowed by Nelson.

Alastair Grant/AP Will the Queen get a statue in her honour?

It may be time, instead, to revisit Parliament Square, and make that the focal point of her commemoration. If her memorial were placed there, the late Queen, an exemplary constitutional monarch, would be at the heart of the embodiment of the constitutional process. She would be among statues of at least two people she knew and admired – Winston Churchill and Nelson Mandela. The area could be re-landscaped, with some of the dozen statues there moved either around the square or elsewhere on the parliamentary estate, in order to accommodate whatever grand design the architect and sculptor should devise for the memorial.

Given the late Queen’s love of horses, the centrepiece should be an elevated equestrian statue of her, on a tall Portland Stone plinth with other figures around its base representing the long era through which she reigned; and there could be a fountain. Finally, Parliament Square, named such only since 1868, and not part of our mystical ancient heritage, should be renamed Elizabeth Square – which, given the popularity of the late Queen and the relative unpopularity of Parliament, might be something of a relief.

The national memorial would require not merely a fine location, but also the talents of a fine architect and sculptor, chosen with great care. The new King has a long-standing interest in architecture and aesthetics, and is likely to veer towards a classical representation of his mother and her times.

The lack of regard in which much modern statuary is held – and one thinks of the mediocre representation of Diana, Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace by Ian Rank-Broadley, approved by her children and unveiled in July 2021 – means that the King must walk a fine line between offensive modernism and pastiche. An Elizabeth Square that, because of its crowning glory, ended up looking like Poundbury would be as unconvincing as one looking as though it had been transplanted from the heart of a Brutalist new town.

The King will need to appoint a committee of distinguished advisers with an understanding of the current talent pool. To blend in with the proposed surroundings, it will need to be fashioned from traditional materials, and the statuary will have to be literal and not abstract, or there will be an outcry. Two of the most appealing statues of recent years – Pankhurst, in Manchester, and the locomotive designer Sir Nigel Gresley, at King’s Cross station, were both by Hazel Reeves, who deserves consideration.

Markus Schreiber/AP Will the Queen get a monument near the Houses of Westminster?

Even so, an equestrian statue requires a special set of skills. No-one should doubt that a large-scale memorial set in a prominent area of central London amidst its key institutions will be what the people expect and require, and what the late Queen deserved.

Finally, the same committee of advisers should be consulted about all other memorials. Doubtless many other cities and towns will want statues to the late Queen, and some quality control will be essential, out of respect for her. And there will be other projects seeking to immortalise her name, and these should be encouraged but would require approval – public parks, gardens, schools, hospitals, libraries, civic buildings and so on.

It is not a time to re-visit William Hague’s tasteless idea to commemorate Diana, the late Princess of Wales by naming an airport after her. If people think deeply, out of the sadness of Queen Elizabeth II’s death should come a rare opportunity to boost the quality of public art across Britain.