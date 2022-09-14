‘Smile and look happy? You can’t make me’: On set with Queen Elizabeth II

Taking photographs of the royal family is “not like shooting rock stars”, according to Ranald Mackechnie – the photographer who took the last official portrait of Elizabeth II for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year. All the same, he recalls, Her late Majesty was capable of feigning some rock-star-like antics.

Mackechnie had been planning the photograph with the Palace for a year, and spent the day before the shoot setting it up in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule. On the day itself, the 96-year-old Elizabeth didn’t have far to walk from her private apartments; she entered the room, walking with a cane, and greeted Mackechnie with her “usual hello”, before wryly asking the photographer: “Well, what do you want?” Mackechnie’s answer – “I want you to smile and look happy” – was met with the riposte, said with a glimmer in her eye: “Well, you can’t make me.”

In the final portrait, which has been widely reproduced since Friday, the late Queen looks especially content: Mackechnie notes how good she was at infusing the whole process with her “trademark warmth and humour”. He had photographed her before, taking both group portraits with the now-King, Prince William and Prince George in 2016 and 2020, and a solo portrait in ceremonial garb in 2019. But this portrait of the monarch was rather different. Instead of a crown or cape, the late Queen wore a light blue wool coat designed by her dresser, Angela Kelly, and a blue dress to match.

Mackechnie had no say over her clothes, but he was granted a sneak preview of the dress a month before, so as to visualise how it would appear in front of the backdrop. The non-ceremonial outfit was perfect: he says he wanted a “soft, gentle portrait”, and an almost intimate homage to her late Majesty’s “presence as our longest-reigning Queen”.

READ MORE:

* How Chris Waller went from battling Foxton horse trainer to an invite to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

* Queen's funeral: NZ, Australia to fly Pacific mourners to historic event

* What's next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth's funeral approaches

* We're not worthy: Bow down to Queen Elizabeth II’s fabulous fashion over the years

* Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George feature in new royal portrait



He adds that the Palace were adamant about certain aspects of the portrait. The late Queen had decided that it was to be at Windsor Castle; behind her would be the Round Tower and a statue of Charles II. The symbolism of the Round Tower is twofold: it is the castle’s oldest section and its central keep – traditionally a castle’s most secure part. Like the keep, Mackechnie says, “the Queen was the heart of the castle, and so she was the heart of the country”.

Throughout her life, the Queen was the subject of countless portraits, from photographs of her in her wartime uniform, to Cecil Beaton’s famously frothy pictures in which the young princess is surrounded by flowers and cherubs, and the shot of her profile taken by Dorothy Wilding that was later used for Royal Mail stamps. These previous images were in Mackechnie’s mind – as well as the many paintings of the monarch – but he emphasises that “there wasn’t anything I particularly wanted to emulate”. For both him and the Palace, it was the image of the Round Tower in the background that was of the utmost importance.

Mackechnie had originally worked for Royal Mail, and had received the Platinum Jubilee commission – “an amazing privilege” – after a committee selected him to photograph the royal family for new stamps back in 2016. (He says that the only job that has rivalled his portraits of the late Queen was the chance to shoot Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the Moon.)

Handout Ranald Mackechnie's 2015 portrait of the royal family.

He remembers, in particular, the kindness of Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family: “They’re all very warm and very friendly… they just want to know what you’re doing, and that you’re not going to waste their time.” On one occasion, he says, when a shoot had been planned for over a year and a half, and had been set up for three days, Mackechnie’s computer crashed just as the Queen, Charles, William and George walked into the room. The now-King, with his mother’s good humour, just laughed about the “gremlins stuck inside the machine”.

It proves the truth of Mackechnie’s comment. Shooting the royal family isn’t like shooting rock stars: they’re more accommodating, and funnier.