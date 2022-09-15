Meghan and Kate hold back tears in show of unity as Queen lies in state
The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex made a rare show of solidarity as they joined their husbands at Westminster Hall where the Queen is lying in state .
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Catherine, whose public relationship has been marred with rumours of a feud, stood together, appearing to hold back tears.
The two women arrived in separate vehicles, Meghan travelling with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Catherine with her mother-in-law Camilla, the new Queen Consort.
Catherine and Meghan wore black attire with veils for the procession. Meghan accessorised with pearl earrings gifted to her by her late grandmother-in-law, while Catherine opted for diamond and pearl drop earrings from Princess Diana’s collection.
King Charles’ sons and their wives had reunited in a rare appearance over the weekend to greet royal mourners and view tributes.
Prince Harry and Meghan left the 20-minute service together, bowing to the Queen’s Royal Standard-draped coffin.
Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London to attend the Queen’s procession, before Her Majesty’s funeral takes place on September 19.