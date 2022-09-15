Meghan and Kate hold back tears in show of unity as Queen lies in state

The Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex made a rare show of solidarity as they joined their husbands at Westminster Hall where the Queen is lying in state .

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Princess Catherine, whose public relationship has been marred with rumours of a feud, stood together, appearing to hold back tears.

Supplied Catherine and Meghan join their husbands for the Queen’s lying in state service.

The two women arrived in separate vehicles, Meghan travelling with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Catherine with her mother-in-law Camilla, the new Queen Consort.

READ MORE:

* The royal train: thousands queue through London as the Queen's coffin lies in state

* The Queen chose her final car personally

* ‘Smile and look happy? You can’t make me’: On set with Queen Elizabeth II



Catherine and Meghan wore black attire with veils for the procession. Meghan accessorised with pearl earrings gifted to her by her late grandmother-in-law, while Catherine opted for diamond and pearl drop earrings from Princess Diana’s collection.

Supplied The sisters-in-law arrived separately but stood together.

King Charles’ sons and their wives had reunited in a rare appearance over the weekend to greet royal mourners and view tributes.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the 20-minute service together, bowing to the Queen’s Royal Standard-draped coffin.

Thousands of mourners have lined the streets of London to attend the Queen’s procession, before Her Majesty’s funeral takes place on September 19.