Why Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were banned from wearing their military uniforms

"Who are you wearing?" is a question many celebrities are used to being asked on the red carpet, but the British royal family has put a twist on the age-old question, turning it into, rather, "What are you wearing?"

Or, in the cases of Princes Andrew and Harry, "What are you not wearing?"﻿

Queen Elizabeth II's death and the official royal events honouring the late monarch have put the duo, both at odds with the royal family for different reasons, under the spotlight more than usual, and part of that spotlight glints off the Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex's military medals and decorations.

So, what's going on with Andrew and Harry's military uniforms, medals and decorations, and why can they wear them or not? Here's what you need to know.

Why Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles

Prince Andrew did, in fact, serve in the armed forces – but not every royal who is permitted to wear military dress and medals has.

Andrew, 62, spent 22 years in the Royal Navy and served as a helicopter pilot in the Falklands War in 1982.

Phil Noble Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and royal patronages ﻿after he was accused of sexual assault.

In January 2022, he was stripped of his honorary military titles and royal patronages ﻿after he was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre, who is a victim-survivor of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's former sex trafficking ring.

In February 2022, Andrew reached an out-of-court settlement in his civil case with Giuffre﻿, who had accused him of sexual abuse on three separate occasions when she was 17.

Andrew consistently ﻿denied the allegations and a statement was issued at the time of settlement with no admission of liability nor an apology. The royal instead agreed to pay a "substantial" donation to Giuffre's charity in support of victim-survivors.

The disgraced duke is no longer permitted to use the His Royal Highness (HRH) title, but he has managed to keep his title of vice-admiral because of his 22-year service. ﻿He is no longer a working royal.

Kate Green/Getty Images Prince Andrew and Prince Harry were not wearing their military uniforms at the Queen's coffin's procession, but they did wear their medals.

Why Prince Harry ﻿was stripped of honorary military titles

While there is tension between Prince Harry and the royal family, ﻿it's for a markedly different reason – though Harry still largely bears the same punishment as his disgraced uncle.

The Duke of Sussex ﻿actively served in the British Army for a decade and rose to the rank of captain, but when he resigned as a senior working royal in 2020, he lost his three honorary military titles – captain general of the Royal Marines, honorary air commandant of RAF Honington, and commodore-in-chief, small ships and diving, Royal Naval Command.

Ian West When the Duke of Sussex resigned as a senior working royal in 2020, he lost his three honorary military titles.

When Harry retired from the military in 2015, he had served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. ﻿His retirement, however, did not see him leave the armed forces community completely behind. Notably, he dedicated his royal career to helping serving and former military personnel, namely by creating the Invictus Games in 2014.

It was partly for the Invictus Games that the Sussexes were in the United Kingdom ﻿by chance when the Queen died – they had a number of charity engagements planned over a few days in the UK and also travelled to Germany briefly to attend the one-year countdown event to the 2023 Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

While Harry is no longer a working royal, he, like Andrew, is still in the line of succession. ﻿ Neither he nor Andrew are allowed to salute at official events.

Prince Andrew wears military medals and decorations to coffin procession

During the procession of Her Majesty's coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on the afternoon of Wednesday, September 14 (London time), Prince Andrew was seen wearing a morning suit, which was adorned with his military medals and decorations.

As confirmed by Buckingham Palace ahead of the procession, these medals included: Order of the Garter Star, South Atlantic Medal, Her Majesty The Queen's Silver Jubilee Medal﻿, Her Majesty The Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal, Royal Navy Long Service Medals with Bars, Canadian Forces Decoration with Bar, and the New Zealand Commemoration Medal.

The disgraced duke also wore his morning suit, medals and decorations as he stood vigil around his mother's coffin at St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh alongside his siblings earlier this week. He was also banned from saluting at the vigil.

Carl Court/Getty Images Prince Harry wore his military medals and decorations during the ﻿coffin procession. Buckingham Palace had not confirmed this ahead of time, unlike with Prince Andrew's attire.

Prince Harry wears military medals and decorations to coffin procession

What was surprising was that during the ﻿coffin procession, Prince Harry was also wearing his military medals and decorations, which Buckingham Palace had not confirmed ahead of time, unlike with Prince Andrew's attire.

Harry's medals include ﻿Her Majesty The Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal, which was awarded to all those in active service on February 6, 2002, who had been in the armed forces for five years.

He also was awarded ﻿the Afghanistan Operational Service Medal in 2008, which marked his service at the frontline in Helmand Province, as well as Her Majesty The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal, awarded in 2012 to those in the armed forces, emergency services, prison services, and members of the royal household. Harry was also awarded the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Medal this year, which was created to mark Her Majesty's 70-year reign.

On Harry's neck rested the KCVO Neck Order and Star, which is awarded for personal service to the monarchy. When Harry was knighted by his grandmother for his service to her in 2015, the duke was made a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order. ﻿

During the coffin processional, ﻿King Charles III wore his full day ceremonial uniform with the rank of field marshal, plus the Order of Merit and the Order of the Garter Sash and Star, as well as his medals. He also carried his Field Marshal Baton, which was presented to him by the Queen when he became field marshal in 2012.

The Prince of Wales, the Earl of Wessex, and the Princess Royal also wore their military uniforms and medals. ﻿

