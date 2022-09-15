Prince Harry’s memoir set to be delayed until next year

The Duke of Sussex’s memoir is expected to be delayed because of the royal mourning period and is now likely to be published next year, sources have confirmed.

Ever since it was announced last summer, the book has cast a long shadow over the royal family amid fears that it will be used to settle scores.

Published by Penguin Random House, it was originally scheduled for release in “late 2022” and was expected to appear around November, in time to cash in on the Christmas market.

But the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week has thrown the long-held publication and publicity plans into turmoil.

The King announced on Friday (local time) that the royal family would remain in mourning until seven days after the late Queen’s funeral on Monday.

Protocol dictates that official duties are then gradually phased in as appropriate, with military and charity engagements likely to be given priority and personal projects coming later.

A source close to the Sussexes indicated that the book would not now come out as planned, as the couple respect a mourning period that is likely to last well beyond the official 10 days.

Archetypes, the Duchess’s Spotify podcast, is said to have been put on hold for up to six weeks as a mark of respect.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir has been thrown into turmoil byt the Queen’s death.

There are no plans to pull the Duke’s book, but publication will be delayed, probably until next year.

The manuscript, ghostwritten by American author JR Moehringer, is understood to have been finished some time ago.

But Queen Elizabeth II's death is such a seismic moment for both the monarchy and for the Duke’s family that the book will likely have to be updated throughout.

With publication delayed, Prince Harry will have time to write additional chapters about his grandmother’s death, ensuring it does not appear out of date.

No members of the royal family, their aides or lawyers have had sight of the book in any form.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, view the tributes outside Windsor Castle.

Neither have they been informed when it is due to be published.

Such is the bad blood between Princes Harry and William that the former did not even tell his brother he was coming to the UK this month for a series of charity engagements.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, it is understood, found out about the visit via media reports.

In the event, the timing of the Sussexes’ trip meant they were on hand when the monarch passed away and did not have to endure an 11th-hour transatlantic dash.

The Duke flew up to Balmoral last Thursday, separately from other members of his family, but arrived some 90 minutes after Buckingham Palace announced her death.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William and Harry pictured in July 2021. Their relationship has cooled markedly in recent months.

He left alone early the next morning.

The Sussexes, who are holed up at Frogmore Cottage, their home on the Windsor estate, joined the Prince and the Princess of Wales for a 40-minute walkabout in Windsor on Saturday.

They joined other members of the family at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening to welcome the late monarch's body home from Scotland.

The Duke joined senior royals in the procession on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon, while the Duchess followed by car.

The King used his first televised address to the nation on Friday to offer an olive branch to the Sussexes, expressing his love for them “as they continue to build their lives overseas”.

It was later confirmed that the Duke would not be permitted to wear military uniform for any ceremonial events relating to the Queen’s death.

His office responded by insisting that his decade of military service was not determined by the uniform he wears.