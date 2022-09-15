More royal staff of King Charles fear redundancy via 'Queen death clause'

Royal staff are braced for further job losses after former Buckingham Palace employees claimed they were given contracts that were to expire six months after the Queen’s death.

Former aides told The Times that a six-month grace period following the monarch's death was included in their employment agreements.

It follows redundancy letters being sent to about 100 employees of Clarence House just as they were working long hours to smooth the King's elevation to the throne.

Buckingham Palace staff could also now be facing an uncertain future.

One former aide, who did not want to be named, said that Buckingham Palace workers recognised that when the monarch died, their employment status could change.

They said: “Each household has their own retinue of top advisers and it becomes a duplication of staff when the sovereign has gone.”

The six-month specification in employment contracts was understood to be a grace period in which they could either be kept on by the new King, reassigned within the royal family or made redundant, sources said.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on Wednesday night (local time), but sources said they did not recognise the claims.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Former Buckingham Palace employees say they were given contracts containing a six-month grace period in the event of the monarch’s death.

Dozens of Clarence House staff members were given notices of redundancy as the offices of King Charles and the Queen Consort moved to Buckingham Palace.

Private secretaries, the finance office, the communications team and household staff are among those who received letters during a thanksgiving service for the late Queen in Edinburgh on Monday.

Many staff members are said to have assumed that they would be amalgamated into the King's new household.

One source told The Guardian that everyone was “absolutely livid” and some were left “visibly shaken” at the move, announced in a letter by Sir Clive Alderton, the King's top aide.

Alderton's note did emphasise that certain staff members providing “direct, close, personal support and advice” to the new King and Queen Consort would remain in post.

No final decisions are understood to have been taken. A consultation period, which will begin after the state funeral on Monday, needs to be completed first.

Staff members made redundant from Clarence House are expected to be offered opportunities to search for alternative employment across all royal households. They will also be offered an “enhanced” redundancy payment.

A Clarence House spokesman said: “Following last week's accession, the operations of the household of the former Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have ceased and, as required by law, a consultation process has begun.

“Our staff have given long and loyal service and, while some redundancies will be unavoidable, we are working urgently to identify alternative roles for the greatest possible number of staff.”

– THE TIMES, LONDON