Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children will not receive HRH status

Lilibet,1, and Archie, 3, will reportedly not receive His or Her Royal Highness (HRH) status, but they will become prince and princess, the British press has reported.

“That is the agreement – they can be prince and princess but not HRH because they are not working royals,” The Sun wrote.

Discussions have taken place while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, are in the United Kingdom for the Queen’s funeral. King Charles III is expected to anoint 3-year-old Prince Archie and 1-year-old Princess Lilibet, in the near future.

The King would issue letters patent to confer the prince and princess titles on his two grandchildren – who live with their parents in California.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children were previously too far down the line of succession to be eligible for the titles, but that has changed with the ascension of Charles, previously the Prince of Wales.

Under a protocol established by King George V in 1917, the grandchildren of a sovereign have an automatic right to the titles of HRH (His or Her Royal Highness) and prince or princess.

However, Harry and Meghan agreed not to use HRH titles when they left the royal family to live in California in 2020.

“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue, and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” a source told The Sun, suggesting the parents were concerned their children would not be protected.

Prince William’s children, George, 9, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, were able to receive these titles earlier because of their higher standing. Initially only George was eligible – as the eldest son of the eldest son of the Heir Apparent – but in 2012 the Queen changed the protocol so all of William’s children would be entitled to be princes or princesses and get the HRH title.