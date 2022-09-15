Guard keeping watch over Queen Elizabeth's coffin faints, shocking onlookers

People rushed to help after the man fell over shortly after midnight, UK time.

A royal guard keeping a vigil over Queen Elizabeth’s coffin has fainted as onlookers mourning the Queen’s death watched.

TVNZ reports the guard “swayed and stumbled” off the platform where the Queen’s coffin was lying before he composed himself.

However, moments later the guard fell face-forward onto the hard stone floor overnight (local time).

Two police officers and an aid then rushed to help the man.

A change of guard occurred minutes after the incident.

Royal bodyguards and other royal military units, including the Household Cavalry, the Grenadier Guards and the Coldstream Guards, are taking turns guarding the Queen’s coffin.

Each 24-hour period is divided into four watches with changes occurring every six hours.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The first members of the public pay their respects as the vigil begins around the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

So far tens of thousands of people have filed past the Queen’s coffin which is lying in state for the next few days.

The queues of people mourning the late monarch have stretched kilometres into central London with people arriving in droves to pay their respects.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19 (local time).