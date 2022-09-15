Prince Andrew’s final humiliation will be the last we see of him as a royal

Prince Andrew, once the golden child, has been dealt his final humiliation of public life by being banned from saluting while walking behind his late mother’s coffin procession as it passed the Cenotaph.

Andrew, the only one of the Queen’s children not dressed in military uniform, simply bowed his head next to the national war memorial on Whitehall, having been stripped of his royal duties.

The Falklands war veteran was barred from wearing his navy uniform because he was in effect sacked as a “working” member of the royal family after he was disgraced over his relationship with the paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein. British military protocol dictates only those in uniform salute.

Famously his mother’s favourite, Andrew has not been treated as a complete royal pariah by his family as he mourns her death. But it is clear that now she has gone, there is no longer a place for him.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew, Duke of York at Westminster Hall in London, England.

Until this week, he’d rarely been seen in public since the highly damaging case brought by sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre, 38, which led to a multi-million-pound settlement in February.

He has consistently denied the allegations against him and the settlement was not an admission of guilt.

The late Queen stripped her second son of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style in January before the legal settlement. He retained only his rank as a vice-admiral.

It has been humiliation after humiliation ever since. On Tuesday NZT as the Queen’s cortège passed along The Royal Mile in Edinburgh, a man shouted, “Andrew, you’re a sick old man”.

If the King needed any more evidence that he’d made the correct call, then this was proof. He’d always been adamant that the controversy over Andrew should not be allowed to tarnish the reputation of the family. And even more so, it was Prince William who had pushed his father to make a stand.

Kate Green/Getty Images Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen was said to understand their decision, but was displeased. Even in her final months, she defied them to allow him to walk her down the aisle during a memorial service to her late husband, Philip, in March.

Even before the Epstein scandal, it was always thought that the Duke had no future in King Charles III’s slimmed-down monarchy. It is no secret that Andrew is not close to his brother.

In June, William was so alarmed at the prospect of his shamed uncle’s attempted royal comeback that he reportedly warned that he would pull out of the Order of the Garter ceremony, one of the most traditional ceremonies in the royal calendar, where the monarch and the knights process in grand velvet robes, glistening insignia and plumed hats.

The now heir to the throne made it clear that unless the Duke of York – who had hoped to attend the ancient event at Windsor as a member of the order – was banned from taking his place in public, he would not be able to take part.

The dramatic move followed a piece in The Telegraph that Andrew wanted his HRH status reinstated and, as a “Prince of the Blood”, wanted his position “recognised and respected”.

The Queen, although sympathetic to Andrew, gave in to Charles and William’s demands that he should miss the public elements of the event to protect the reputation of the family after a hugely successful Jubilee weekend.

Following a solemn procession, Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall where the public can pay their respects.

At the weekend, following his mother’s death at Balmoral, Andrew adopted a visible role, thanking members of the public for their support through his family’s grief. He told one member of the crowd: “We’ve been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on.”

Consoling his clearly emotional daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, he put his arm around the former as she dabbed her eyes.

Banned from wearing military uniform at four out of the five ceremonial occasions over the mourning period, an exception has been made as a “special mark of respect” for the Queen when he stands guard around her coffin with his siblings during a vigil at Westminster Hall.

The ruling is believed to have been imposed by the King, who is determined that Andrew not be allowed to return as a working royal.

He has, however, acquired one new familial role. He and his former wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, who still live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate, have become keepers of the late Queen’s corgis and dorgi.

Andrew still receives taxpayer-funded police protection, despite no longer undertaking official duties. He was last year targeted by multiple intruders who tried to gain access to the Grade II-listed Windsor home.

The Duke of York may have been granted a temporary reprieve to mourn his beloved mother this week – but it’s clear he will remain persona non grata as far as “The Firm” is concerned.