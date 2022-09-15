Early morning military rehearsal for moving Queen Elizabeth's coffin, ahead of her funeral on Monday

A military rehearsal has taken place before sunrise in Britain on Thursday morning (Wednesday night NZ time), ahead of the funeral of the Queen.

The final preparations for events saw a full rehearsal for the procession of her coffin from Westminster Hall in central London.

The State Gun Carriage was towed by almost 100 naval personnel and bearing a black coffin, and travelled from Westminster Hall, on to Westminster Abbey, and then through central London, the Telegraph reported. The drums and trumpets of the procession could be heard from streets away, as the rest of the city remained largely silent, the newspaper reported.

The Queen will lie in state in the palace of Westminster complex, which also houses Parliament and the Lords, until her state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Markus Schreiber/AP People queue up in London to pay their respects to the Queen who lying in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral.

The procession makes its way to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor Castle.

A committal service will then be conducted in St George’s Chapel in Windsor.