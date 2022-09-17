New Zealand troops perform Haka for William and Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited an Army Training Centre in Surrey to meet with troops from the Commonwealth who have been deployed to the UK to take part in the state funeral.

Prince William and Princess Catherine were greeted to a haka Ka Mate by New Zealand troops at a military base in Surrey on Saturday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the army training centre in Pirbright and met with troops from the Commonwealth, who will be participating in the State funeral of the Queen on Monday, People reported.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images New Zealand troops perform a haka for Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to Army Training Centre Pirbright.

According to a release from Kensington Palace, soldiers from New Zealand, Australia and Canada have gathered at the military base to rehearse their roles for the ceremony.

At the end of Prince William and Princess Catherine’s visit, the 24 New Zealand troops performed a haka for the couple, who watched on before acknowledging with a nod before leaving.

On Twitter, the prince and princess of Wales thanked the troops for taking time out of their rehearsals to meet with the couple on Saturday.

“To those we spoke to from Australia, Canada and New Zealand, we really appreciate you being here.”

More than a dozen New Zealanders will attend the Queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Kiingi Tūheitia and former SAS soldier Willi Apiata.

“The broad range of New Zealand’s representation is a testament to the Queen’s long-standing relationship and engagement with our country,” Ardern said in a statement on Tuesday.

Arden has paid her respects at the coffin of the late Queen, and was among the first of world dignitaries to attend the lying in state at London’s Westminster Hall.

Earlier, Ardern met with Prince William and Princess Catherine at Windsor Castle.