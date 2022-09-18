Why Prince George might go to the Queen's funeral

The queue to see the Queen for the last time is expected to grow as we get closer to her funeral, Anna Burns-Francis has the details from London.

Prince George may attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the advice of senior palace advisers.

The Daily Mail has reported that palace aides asked William, Prince of Wales and his wife Kate to consider taking the nine-year-old to the state funeral in order to “reassure the nation of the order of succession.”

George is second in line to the throne, following his father William who is the current heir.

While palace insiders told the Daily Mail that no decision has been made yet, George’s attendance at the funeral would stray from royal tradition, as children have historically been absent from royal funerals.

READ MORE:

* Princes William and Harry reunite alongside Queen’s other grandchildren for emotional vigil

* King Charles keen for Māori King Tuheitia to attend the Queen's funeral

* Faces of grief: Mourners reflect on the death of Queen Elizabeth II

* As Britain grieves, London prepares for a funeral like no other



Matt Dunham/AP Prince George may attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on the advice of palace aides. (File photo)

The prince and his siblings Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4, have not been seen in public since the death of the Queen.

Kate revealed that George “understands the loss” of his great-grandmother, who he affectionately nicknamed ‘Gan Gan’, when she met mourners in Sandringham on Friday. The pair were understood to share a close relationship.

An emotional Princess of Wales earlier told crowds in Windsor that her youngest son, Prince Louis, had told her that “at least grannie is with great-grandpa now” following news of the Queen’s passing.

In a statement, Prince William said that the children were able to “create memories that will last their whole lives” with the late monarch.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince George is said to have shared a close relationship with the late monarch, and may attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday (local time). (File photo)

The siblings have been involved in numerous other royal events, and attended Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

Two of the Queen’s other great-grandchildren, Lena and Mia Tindall, attended Westminster Hall on Friday alongside parents Zara and Mike Tindall at the Queen’s lying-in-state.

The Queen’s state funeral will be held on Monday and will be attended by family and friends of the Queen as well as Commonwealth and world leaders.