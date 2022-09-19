Hundreds of world leaders fly into London for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II – a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners – from locals and tourists to foreign dignitaries – to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state.

The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old hall.

Biden also signed the official condolence book, calling the late monarch “decent” and “honourable”, before attending a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III, ahead of the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan’s Emperor Naruhito are among 500 dignitaries, heads of state, royals, and heads of government from around the globe who have been invited, along with hundreds of British charity workers.

As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the most massive queue any of them have ever seen to file past the queen's coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall.

Jacob King US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden view the coffin of Queen Elizabeth lying in state.

The hours-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone in line can view the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.

Family by family, thousands of people kept lining up around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for more than 8km.

Lauren Wilson, a 36-year-old student, was in the much shorter queue for people with mobility issues. She said she wanted to experience in person the coffin lying in state.

“The world is in such a weird place and then this happened. It feels more momentous,” she said.

She worried that the pageantry surrounding Elizabeth's death deprives the queen's relatives of the ability to come to terms with their loss.

“The family are not allowed to grieve. I find it quite heartbreaking,” she said.

Felipe Dana/AP A painting of Queen Elizabeth is seen next to flowers at Green Park, near Buckingham Palace.

The queen’s eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.

Among the leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.

“The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the public’s response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie, that has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people,” she said.

People across the UK are due on Sunday evening to pause for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died on September 8 at age 96, after 70 years on the throne.

Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.

Thousands of police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.

Adrian Dennis/AP Members of the public pay their respects as they pass the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, lying in state in Westminster Hall.

Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.

“I think it’s been amazing,” said Anna Pettigrew, a 55-year-old teacher. “It’s been very emotional, and I think it’s been a very fitting tribute to a wonderful queen.”

Camilla, the new queen consort, paid tribute to the queen in a video message, saying the monarch “carved her own role” as a “solitary woman” on a world stage dominated by men.

“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable,” said Camilla, who is married to King Charles III.

Emilio Morenatti/AP People queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A tide of people continued to stream into Parliament’s Westminster Hall, where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in the Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown.

The number of mourners has grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that stretches for at least 8km along the River Thames and into Southwark Park in the city’s southeast.

Honouring their patience, Charles and William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people in the line, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.

Later, all the queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.

“You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen,” said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. “It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren given the things that have happened over the last few years.”

Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their “beloved grannie”.

“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.

Paul Ellis/AP The King's Body Guard, formed of Gentlemen at Arms, Yeomen of the Guard and Scots Guards, arrive to guard the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The queen’s four children – Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward – held a similar vigil around the coffin on Friday.

The silence in the hall was briefly broken Friday when a man lunged at the coffin. London police said Sunday that a 28-year-old London man, Muhammad Khan, has been charged with behaviour intended to “cause alarm, harassment or distress”. He will appear in court on Monday.

The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy ratings to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.