Prince Harry told of Queen's death five minutes before official announcement

P﻿rince Harry was told about the death of his grandmother the Queen five minutes before the news was made public, it has been revealed.

The Duke of Sussex was informed of Queen Elizabeth II's death by his father King Charles III.

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss found out about the Queen's death a full two hours before Prince Harry, The Telegraph UK reports.

Queen Elizabeth died at Balmoral Castle on Thursday, September 8, aged 96.

Members of the Queen's family﻿ were told about her deteriorating condition the night before, the publication reports.

But the situation was not deemed urgent enough for them to drop everything and travel to the late monarch's Scottish Highlands estate.

However, things had drastically changed by Thursday morning with the Queen's helicopter sent to collect the then-Prince Charles from Dumfries House, around 254 kilometres south of Balmoral.

Christopher Furlong Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall for her Lying-in State, in London.

He then called Prince William and Prince Harry advising them the Queen was not expected to live and to make their way to Scotland.

The Telegraph says Prince Harry received the call some time after his brother.

As a result, Harry's team found it difficult to get him onto a flight.

Prince William flew with Prince Andrew and Prince Edward from NAF Northolt to Aberdeen, arriving at 3.50pm.

Prince Harry departed from London's Luton Airport at 5.35pm.

The publication reports King Charles managed to contact Prince Harry on board the plane to tell him the Queen had died.

The public announcement was held off until Charles had broken the news to Harry.

Buckingham Palace released the statement informing the world of Queen Elizabeth's death at 6.30pm local time.

Martin Meissner/AP Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry landed at Aberdeen at 6.46pm and arrived at Balmoral about an hour later.

He and the Duchess of Sussex were in the UK and Europe for three charity events, arriving the weekend before the Queen's death.

They are now expected to remain in the UK until a week after the state funeral on Monday, September 18.﻿

This story was originally published on 9honey and is republished with permission.