William, Harry leave Westminster in separate cars after vigil as no 'meaningful rapprochement' in their relationship

T﻿he Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex chose not to share the same car following a vigil at the Queen's coffin on Saturday night.

It's the latest example of how far the brothers have grown apart in the past two years since Prince Harry and wife Meghan's exit as senior working royals.

Despite Prince William and Prince Harry coming together three times in public since the Queen's death last week, friends say there's been no "meaningful rapprochement" behind the scenes.

William, 40, and Harry, 38, united again on Saturday night as they and the Queen's other grandchildren stood in vigil at the lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Prince of Wales was at the head of the coffin while the Duke of Sussex took up position at the opposite end.

The royal party walked into Westminster Hall at 6pm local time, lead by Prince William with Prince Harry immediately behind.

At the conclusion of the silent vigil 15 minutes later, William and Harry left Westminster in separate cars bound for their homes in Windsor.

William rode alongside his cousin Peter Phillips, who had acted as a buffer between William and Harry during the funeral procession for their grandfather Prince Philip in April last year.

That occasion came just weeks after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan had spoken to Oprah Winfrey in an interview critical of the royal family.

It was looking hopeful the brothers had repaired their relationship slightly when they met mourners outside Windsor Castle two days after the Queen's death.

Kirsty O'Connor/AP Prince William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wave to members of the public at Windsor Castle, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The reunion of the so-called Fab Four﻿ saw Prince William and Catherine and Prince Harry and Meghan come together for the first time since March 2020.

They were together again on Tuesday to welcome the Queen's coffin to Buckingham Palace and had dinner with the rest of the royal family.

The following day, Prince William and Prince Harry walked side by side behind the coffin in a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall for the lying in state.

Friends have told The Times that the ﻿"joint appearances take effort".

"There was an understanding that 'we need to show solidarity', not just 'we need to do this because it's our duty'," the friend said.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrive to hold a vigil in honour of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall.

"But I don't think it goes much beyond that. There have been some awkward moments this week. I definitely don't get the sense of any deeper meaningful rapprochement or a sense that this is it: things will be mended."

Meanwhile, a source close to Harry told the publication being ﻿in each other's company had at times been "uncomfortable" and "difficult" but "everybody is trying their best".

William and Harry shared a brief encounter, away from the cameras, on Thursday in Windsor.

William was in his car having collected Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis from school when he saw Harry and Meghan driving past.

The Times reports the brothers ﻿drove past each other but then stopped, reversed, wound down their windows and chatted for a while.

Christopher Furlong/AP Britain's Prince William, left, Kate, Princess of Wales, second left, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, right, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall.

A friend of Harry and Meghan said the Sussexes were ﻿"very sensitive to how everything is happening and very much see the bigger picture, not just from a personal point of view but from the family's point of view".

They added that Prince Harry's return to the UK, and the reunion with his family, has a sense of "regret over a missed opportunity of what could have been" and a feeling that "it didn't have to be this ugly".

This story was originally published on 9Honey and is republished with permission.