Behind the scenes photos show royal guards exhausted after standing watch over Queen Elizabeth's coffin

People rushed to help after the man fell over shortly after midnight, UK time.

New photos show behind-the-scenes moments of royal guards relaxing or getting ready between their shifts while standing watch over Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

Exhausted guards are seen sitting on couches in red trousers, some with shoes off, at the House of Lords.

UK Ministry of Defence/Twitter Royal guards sit on the couch and relax between their shifts standing watch over the Queen's coffin.

Other photos, shared by the UK’s Ministry of Defence Twitter, show them smiling away as they assist each other with their uniforms, while another guard takes a nap.

“The UK Armed Forces are continuing to honour their Commander-in-Chief of 70 years, Her Majesty The Queen, as they stand vigil alongside The King's Body Guard,” UK’s Ministry of Defence wrote on social media.

The Queen’s coffin has been guarded 24 hours a day since last Thursday, while she lies in State at Westminster Hall.

According to Newsweek, the royal guards have six-hour shifts, but are only on duty to keep watch over the coffin for 20 minutes and off duty for 40 minutes.

UK Ministry of Defence/Twitter Royal guards assist each other with their uniforms in between standing watching over the Queen.

Each corner is guarded by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household including The Gentlemen at Arms, the Royal Company of Archers and the Yeomen of the Guard.

Last week, a royal guard keeping a vigil over the Queen’s coffin fainted.

Two police officers and an aide rushed to help the man.

A change of guard occurred minutes after the incident.

UK Ministry of Defence/Twitter A royal guard smiles as he helps another with his uniform.

A House of Lords spokesperson told Newsweek: "A member of the vigil was temporarily taken unwell and had to withdraw from the vigil.”

So far tens of thousands of people have filed past the Queen’s coffin.

The queues of people mourning the late monarch have stretched kilometres into central London with people arriving in droves to pay their respects.

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on September 19 (local time).