Everything you need to know about the Queen's funeral

Royal fans and New Zealand's delegation prepare for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Two thousand world leaders, members of the royal family and friends of Queen Elizabeth II are expected to attend the Queen’s state funeral service inside Westminster Abbey on Monday evening, NZ time. The event has been meticulously planned for decades and involves thousands of staff and volunteers.

Huge crowds are expected, with many hoping to see the Queen’s coffin as it makes its way through the city’s streets following the funeral service.

The Queen will be laid to rest alongside Prince Philip in the Royal Vault at St George’s Chapel. The funeral will be livestreamed on Stuff.

The funeral schedule (all times are in NZ time)

The Queen’s lying-in-state will officially end at 5.30pm on Monday. Her coffin will then be transported on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey at 9.44pm.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will travel to Westminster Abbey ahead of a state funeral service attended by 2000 guests.

Tenor bells will toll 96 times before the funeral service starts to mark 96 years of the Queen’s life.

At 10pm, the state funeral service will begin, and last about an hour. The service will include traditional church music, reading of prayers and bible verses and a sermon from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will read a lesson during the service.

At the end of the service, the Last Post will be played and two minutes of silence will be observed.

Following the service, a public procession will take place through the streets of London. The coffin of the Queen will travel on a gun carriage from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. Crowds will be able to view the procession along the way, with special areas designated for mourners to gather.

UK Government/Supplied The Queen’s coffin will travel from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral, and designated viewing areas will be available for the public to watch the procession.

Once at Wellington Arch, the coffin will be moved to the State Hearse, then taken to Windsor Castle at about midnight.

At 2.10am on Tuesday (NZT), the procession will travel along Albert Road and the Long Walk to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. A committal service will begin at 3am at St George’s Chapel.

A private internment service will take place at 6.30am in the King George VI Memorial Chapel. The Queen’s coffin will be placed in the Royal Vault alongside Prince Philip.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles will lead a procession behind the Queen’s coffin alongside Camilla, Queen Consort. (File photo)

Who will be attending

More than 2000 guests will attend the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey, including members of the royal family, friends and employees of the Queen and hundreds of Commonwealth and world leaders.

King Charles and his wife Camilla will lead the procession behind the Queen’s coffin as it enters Westminster Abbey.

Other members of the royal family joining the procession include Princess Anne and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, as well as Prince Andrew and Prince Edward and his wife Sophie.

Getty Images The great-grandchildren of the Queen, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend the Queen’s funeral. (File photo)

In a break from royal tradition, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, will join the Prince and Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey, and will follow their parents in the procession.

The Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will follow behind the young royals.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford will join mourners inside Westminster Abbey at the state funeral, along with Kiingi Tūheitia, Dame Silvia Cartwright, VC Willie Apiata and Sir Don McKinnon.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in London ahead of the Queen’s funeral.

US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the large number of political leaders who will pay attend the funeral service.

Almost 200 key workers and volunteers have also been invited to the Queen’s funeral.