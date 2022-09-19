Prince George and Princess Charlotte to attend Queen's funeral

The great-grandchildren of the Queen, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will be attending her funeral.

The great-grandchildren of the Queen, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will attend her funeral alongside over 2000 other guests.

The siblings will officially form part of the royal family procession following the coffin while it enters Westminister Abbey on Monday night.

Their brother Louis was not expected to attend.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, will walk in front of George and Charlotte, followed by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, and others in the royal family.

Attendance of the young royals at the Queen's funeral is understood to break from royal tradition as children have historically been absent from royal funerals.

The details were revealed in the order of service on the eve of the Queen’s funeral, and comes on the same evening King Charles thanked the public for support in his mother’s death.

The King said he and the Queen Consort have been 'deeply touched' as he prepares the country for a 'last farewell' to his mother on the eve of her funeral.

The King said, in a written message from Buckingham Palace: “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.”

George and Charlotte have in the past been involved in numerous other royal events, and attended Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year.

George is second in line to the throne and Charlotte is third, following their father William who is the current heir.

Kate revealed that George “understands the loss” of his great-grandmother, who he affectionately nicknamed ‘Gan Gan’, when she met mourners in Sandringham on Friday. The pair were understood to share a close relationship.

In a statement, Prince William said that the children were able to “create memories that will last their whole lives” with the late monarch.