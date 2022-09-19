Meet James, Viscount Severn - the Queen's youngest grandson

The eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II have arrived at Westminster Hall to mount a vigil around her coffin.

When the Queen’s grandchildren gathered to honour the late matriarch in a vigil on Sunday (local time), one unfamiliar royal face sparked interest across the globe.

James, Viscount Severn is the 14-year-old son and younger child of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and brother to Lady Louise (18).

WPA Pool/Getty Images James, Viscount Severn (centre), with cousins Prince Harry (left) and Princess Eugenie (right). He is the youngest of all the Queen’s grandchildren.

He’s also the youngest grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, and lives a low-key life away from the spotlight of his more famous cousins.

Unfamiliar with Viscount Severn? You wouldn’t be the only one, as the young royal was one of the top Google trends yesterday.

We’ve broken down the basics on James, Viscount Severn, and his role in the royal family.

Wait, Queen Elizabeth II has more grandchildren than just Prince William and Harry?

She sure does – in fact, she has eight grandchildren from her four children with Prince Phillip.

Prince William and Harry have the highest public profile of all of Her Majesty’s grandchildren, being the sons of now King Charles III, and Diana, Princess of Wales. When King Charles III dies, William will take his place, followed by his son George.

The Queen’s second child and only daughter, Princess Anne, also has two children, both with Mark Phillips: Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

WPA Pool/Getty Images All of the Queen’s eight grandchildren.

Her Majesty’s third child, the disgraced Prince Andrew, is father to Princess Beatrice of York and Princes Eugenie of York alongside ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Edward, the youngest child of the Queen and Prince Phillip, has two children with Sophie, Countess of Wessex: Lady Louise, and James Viscount Severn.

After a long line of uncles and male cousins, James is 13th in line to the British throne.

So, even though James is younger than his sister, he’d become king before she became Queen?

For centuries, sons in the royal family took precedence over older daughters in the line to the throne. However, a law change in 2013 (fittingly called the Succession to the Crown Act) updated the rules of succession to be based upon birth order, rather than gender.

This change mostly affected the Queen’s 12 great-grandchildren – of the Queen’s children, Princess Anne (despite being the second-oldest child) is 16th in line to the throne after her brothers and their children, while the change has allowed William’s children George, Charlotte, and Louis to be ordered by their birth.

As James was born in 2007, this royal rule change doesn’t affect his position in the succession.

WPA Pool/Getty Images James, Viscount Severn (second from right) between his parents Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

What’s with that Viscount Severn title?

Viscount Severn” is a nod to James’ Welsh roots on his mother’s side – the River Severn in Wales is Britain’s longest river.

He’s referred to as Viscount rather than Prince, like his cousins, because of an announcement made by Buckingham Palace during his parents’ wedding that their children would be referred to as the children of an earl.

A source told the BBC the decision was made to “avoid some of the burdens of royal titles".

The Countess of Wessex has previously said her children have the choice to use or abandon their HRH titles when they turn 18.

Why haven’t we heard of him until now?

Prince Edward and Sophie are notoriously private – the Countess of Wessex has also previously said their children have been raised with the understanding they will have to work for a living.

James Viscount Severn has appeared at a number of royal events, including the Platinum Jubilee, the Commonwealth Games, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The family live together in a 17th-century estate in Bagshot Park, Surrey.