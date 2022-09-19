Royal family release a new photo of Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral

Royal fans and New Zealand's delegation prepare for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

As Her Majesty’s funeral draws closer, a new image of the late Queen Elizabeth II has been released by the Royal Family’s social media channels.

“The photo was taken to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee - the first British Monarch to reach this milestone,” the Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

the royal family/twitter A new photograph has been released ahead of the funeral.

Photographed by Ranald Mackechnie, who took the Queen’s other Platinum Jubilee portraits, the monarchy’s late matriarch could be seen giving a rare, wide-mouthed grin in a blue dress and pearl jewellery.

The aquamarine and diamond clip brooches, worn separately above each other, were an 18th birthday present from her beloved 'Papa', George VI, in April 1944.

The three-stranded pearl necklace pictured in the portrait was also a gift her father given to her when she was a young girl, the Daily Mail reported.

Her Majesty adored the necklace so much she reportedly had a backup made.

Kate Middleton was seen wearing the same necklace at a lunch reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday (NZ time).

Her Majesty’s granddaughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were seen wearing pearl earrings, Markle’s were a gift from the Queen and Kate’s were from Princess Diana’s personal collection, at the Queen’s procession.

“Tomorrow, millions will come together to commemorate her remarkable life,” the Royal Family said online.

The photo was released beside another tweet in which King Charles III thanked the public for their support during this mourning period.

“As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my Family and myself in this time of grief,” His Majesty the King said.

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will be available to watch on TV1 and TV3 from 7:30pm tonight (local time).