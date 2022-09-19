The new King has “a bit of a temper on him”, according to a seasoned royal commentator.

But Phil Dampier says displays of emotion over leaky pens, and misplaced inkwells are more likely a sign of a grieving son dealing with intense emotion.

Dampier joined Stuff’s Jess McCarthy for the latest episode of Stuff’s new podcast, Stuff Explained, to share his thoughts on how the new King’s reign might differ to that of his mother’s.

How the new king deals with rogue relatives - Princes Andrew and Harry - also remains to be seen, amid plans for a slimmed down group of working royals.

Ian Jones Photography King Charles with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford.

Andrew’s “golf handicap is bound to improve” according to Dampier... signalling he’s unlikely to make any significant progress back into the inner circle.