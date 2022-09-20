The Queen was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at the end of the public service

Her Majesty's final resting place is a small chapel at Windsor Castle

The Queen and Prince Philip’s coffins have been relocated to the King George VI Memorial Chapel during a private burial service

The final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II is a small chapel at Windsor Castle.

She was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, on Monday evening (Tuesday morning NZ time) in a private ceremony.

The royal family issued a statement saying she was buried "together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel", alongside her mother and father. The burial ceremony was attended by her close family, it said.

It followed the public service at St George’s Chapel, where the Queen’s coffin was lowered into the royal vault at St George’s Chapel at the conclusion of her committal service.

The coffin of Prince Philip, who died on April 9, 2021, last year, had been stored there so that he could be buried alongside the Queen. It was relocated to the Chapel for Elizabeth’s burial.

Tim Ockenden/Getty Images The George VI Memorial Chapel in St George's Chapel.

Although it was closed for Monday’s private ceremony, ordinarily the Chapel is open to the public, meaning people can visit the Queen’s final resting place to pay their respects.

Windsor Castle is the resting place of more than a dozen English and British kings and queens.

Most are buried in St George's Chapel, including Henry VIII, who died in 1547, and Charles I, who was beheaded in 1649.

WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles III watches as the Lord Chamberlain breaks his Wand of Office at the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

What is the royal vault?

Before being transferred to the King George VI Memorial Chapel, the Queen’s coffin lay in the royal vault at St George’s Chapel.

It was lowered into the vault during the service after her instruments of state, the crown, orb and sceptre were removed, and her titles read out.

The Lord Chamberlain, Andrew Parker, the most senior official in the British royal household, broke a rod known as the “wand of office” as the royal family and hundreds of mourners bid a final farewell to the late monarch.

Jonathan Brady King Charles III places the Queen's Company Camp Colour of the Grenadier Guards on the coffin at the Committal Service at St George's Chapel.

Then the crown and the orb and sceptre were removed from atop the coffin and placed on the altar – separating them from the Queen for the last time.

Her coffin was lowered into the royal vault through an opening in the chapel's floor. Charles looked weary and emotional as mourners sang the national anthem.

Aaron Chown/AP The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II travels down the Long Walk as it arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service at St George's Chapel.

St George’s Chapel is the home of the Order of the Garter, an ancient order of chivalry founded by King Edward III in 1348.

Eight hundred mourners, many of them the Queen's staff, joined royal family members in the chapel for a committal service – the last public ceremony capping 10 days of national mourning.

As the coffin arrived at the castle, there were poignant reminders of her love of animals: A groom stood at the roadside with one of her ponies, Emma, and another member of staff held the leashes of two of her beloved corgis, Sandy and Muick.