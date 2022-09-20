Spider crashes the Queen's funeral, finds instant fame on web

The Queen has been laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle

She has been reunited with her husband Prince Philip, whose coffin has been relocated

2000 dignitaries and guests were invited to the funeral

Authorities had planned for an extra 1 million people to flood into London for the funeral

Elizabeth reigned for 70 years

Almost 2000 guests attended the elaborate state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. But just one of them had eight legs.

An uninvited critter somehow made it to the service at Westminster Abbey, catching a ride atop the late monarch's coffin and burrowing itself in a wreath of flowers and foliage cut from the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

Footage on social media showed the spider scurrying across a note written by King Charles III, which read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R." The arachnid eventually disappeared from sight, back into the bouquet, not to be seen again.

"The most famous spider in the world right now," read one tweet. "Er, were you invited, mate?" questioned another.

SCREENSHOT The spider crawled across the card from King Charles to the Queen.

Others hailed "the little guy" for its bravery, stepping out as much of the nation fell silent and ground to a halt Monday.

The spider, it seemed, quickly won the hearts of eagle-eyed social media watchers who hailed its presence. "God save the Royal Spider," read one tweet.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle for the Committal Service.

Others empathized with the creature, which swiftly and perhaps unintentionally found a solid fan base on the worldwide . . . web.

"Imagine you're a spider in the garden and you fall asleep in a pink rose," one person wrote.

"When you wake up, you stretch all your little legs and realise that you're suddenly naked in Westminster Abbey, on top of the Queen's coffin in front of world leaders and billions of people."

Danny Lawson King Charles III, Camilla, the Queen Consort and members of the Royal family follow behind the coffin of the Queen, draped in the Royal Standard with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre, as it is carried out of Westminster Abbey.

The spider was riding alongside the dazzling Imperial State Crown and the oversized bouquet of flowers that included rosemary for remembrance; English oak, which represents the strength of love; and myrtle, a plant that symbolises a happy marriage.

Buckingham Palace said the wreath was made in an environmentally sustainable way, at the request of Charles.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Emma, the monarch's fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of the Queen arrives at Windsor Castle ahead of the Committal Service at St George's Chapel.

With the arrival of fall, spider season begins in Britain, a period dreaded by many who are shocked when the arachnids pop up in their homes.

It usually begins in the first or second week of September, as the temperature outside dips and the creatures head indoors for warmth.

Annabelle Timsit in London contributed to this report.