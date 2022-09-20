Queen's corgis and pony farewell beloved owner during funeral procession

Royal companions until the very end, the Queen’s beloved corgi dogs were seen waiting outside Windsor Castle for their owner to return home for the final time.

As Queen Elizabeth’s coffin made its way into Windsor Castle to be laid to rest, her two remaining Pembroke Welsh corgis – Muick and Sandy – were escorted out of the royal residence by two members of staff to witness the funeral cortege.

Justin Setterfield/Getty Images The Queen’s dogs, Muick and Sandy, waited in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle as the funeral cortege arrived.

The pair is the last of 30 corgis that Elizabeth owned over her lifetime.

The royal pooches were joined in their tribute by Carlton Lima Emma, one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite Fell ponies, who was led out to witness the procession as it made its way through Windsor.

Gregorio Borgia Staff and corgis at Windsor Castle.

A lifelong equine enthusiast, the Queen continued to ride Emma when she was well into her 90s. Emma is 26 years old and was, according to Horse and Hound, one of The Queen’s favourite horses.

It is understood the Queen had three dogs when she died, Muick and Sandy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Emma, the Fell pony, stands as the Ceremonial Procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Windsor Castle.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Members of staff, with corgi dogs, await the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Peter Nicholls The royal corgis await the cortege.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The royal corgis, looking a little happier.

Candy, an 18-year-old dachshund-corgi cross was her majesty’s oldest and longest surviving dog, but sadly died this past July shortly after the Queen left for what would be her last summer holiday at the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

The loss of the companion that had been by her side since 2004 was described as a “huge blow”.

Steve Parsons Candy received global attention earlier this year when she cheekily interrupted the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee photoshoot.

It was reported last week that Muick and Sandy will now go to live with Prince Andrew the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson.

Prince Andrew gifted his mother the Queen Muik in March last year while his father, Prince Philip, was in hospital and Sandy, for her 95th birthday.

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II photographing her corgis at Windsor Park in 1960 in Windsor, England.

Elizabeth’s personal connection to the corgi breed began when she was gifted one of the dog on her 7th birthday.

On her 18th birthday her parents gifted her a corgi named Susan, whom most of her future dogs would descend from.

When Susan died in 1959, aged 14, Elizabeth personally designed her headstone and buried her at her country estate Sandringham.