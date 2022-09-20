'You need to bow': Princess Charlotte reminds her brother Prince George of protocol at Queen's funeral

Princess Charlotte reminds her big brother, the future King, of the royal rules – again.

The Queen has been laid to rest in the King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor Castle

She has been reunited with her husband Prince Philip, whose coffin has been relocated

2000 dignitaries and guests were invited to the funeral

Authorities had planned for an extra 1 million people to flood into London for the funeral

Elizabeth reigned for 70 years

In the short video, Charlotte, 7 and George, 9, stand before the Queen’s State Funeral on Monday night (local time), waiting for the coffin to go past at Wellington Arch.

The only daughter of Prince William and Princess Catherine is seen instructing her brother – the second in line to the throne - on correct protocol.

It was announced on Monday the two older siblings would be attending the State funeral of the late Queen. The youngest sibling, 4-year-old Louis, would not be attending.

Hannah Mckay Princess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Camilla, the Queen Consort after the service for Queen Elizabeth II.

This is not the first time Princess Charlotte has kept her brothers in line when it comes to royal protocol.

During the Queen’s Jubilee weekend in June this year, the Princess was seen correcting both her siblings a number of times.

As the children stood with their youngest brother Louis outside at Buckingham Palace, George placed his hands on the balcony while God Save the Queen played, before being giving a nudge by Charlotte.

During the platinum pageant this year, Charlotte was seen pushing Louis' arm down and away from his mouth, in an apparent bid to stop him from sucking his fingers.

During the Trooping of the Colour carriage procession, Charlotte was seen with her brother, mother Princess Catherine and Grandmother Camilla, Queen Consort.

As the carriage passed through the London streets, the young Royals began waving briefly. But when Louis continued, Princess Charlotte put a hand on his arm to stop him.

The Princess has reportedly been the boss of her older sibling for a number of years. In 2018, Queen Elizabeth II revealed Charlotte, then 2, was already in charge of George, who was 4.

When the Queen asked a child if she “looked after” her younger sister, she was told “It’s the other way around." The Queen replied, "It's like that with Charlotte and George."