Queen's funeral: Who were the guards carrying the Queen's coffin?

Queen Elizabeth II was carried to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel by a team of pallbearers this morning (local time) who earned praise for their “nerves of steel.”

Her Majesty’s coffin reportedly weighed over 226kg, and was crafted from lead-lined oak.

At least five of the pallbearers were serving in Iraq before being called back to the United Kingdom within hours of the announcement of the Queen’s death, according to the Daily Mail.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The pallbearers delivered the Queen’s coffin to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Phillip. (File photo)

The eight men are members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards – this unit of the British Army have a close connection with the Queen, who held the position of company commander and personally reviewed the company every decade.

The soldiers carried Her Majesty from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for fives days, onto a gun carriage which transported the coffin to her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images At least five of these young men are believed to have flown back to the UK from their service in Iraq within hours of the world finding out about the Queen’s death.

From there the Grenadier Guards brought the Queen’s coffin up the aisles of the Abbey, and back to the carriage which transferred the coffin to Wellington Arch.

The pallbearers then delivered the Queen’s coffin up the 20 sets of steps leading to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Phillip.

Specially made rubber-boots were reportedly given to the pallbearers to help them carry the Queen up the 500-year-old steps of the Chapel.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The pallbearers delivered the coffin with “stunning effort.”

Their “stunning effort” for “carrying the weight of the nation on their shoulders” was praised by Twitter users, with actor Stephen Fry writing the young men “deserve” a drink after their day of service.

The identities of the young men are unknown, however their service will undoubtedly be remembered by the world for years to come.