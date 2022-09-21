Who were the eight pallbearers who carried the Queen's 226kg coffin?

The father of one of the Queen’s pallbearers says he was teary-eyed watching his son’s efforts during Her Majesty’s funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II was carried to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel on Tuesday by a team of pallbearers who have earned praise from their community, families, and country.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The pallbearers delivered the Queen’s coffin to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Phillip. (File photo)

The eight men are members of the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards – this unit of the British Army have a close connection with the Queen, who held the position of company commander and personally reviewed the company every decade.

Luke Simpson was one of the Grenadier Guards carrying Her Majesty’s coffin, which reportedly weighed over 226kg, and was crafted from lead-lined oak.

His father Mark Simpson told the Daily Mail the family were emotional watching the funeral.

“We had a tear watching but they have all done us proud,” Simpson’s father said.

“It's been an honour to watch this and see them all doing their best for the country and the Crown.

“We are so proud of Luke.”

Selston Football Club, Simpson’s local football team, also shared their pride in the Nottingham-native.

“Respect to you Luke Simpson, flawless under pressure with the whole world watching on. You have done your country, village, family and friends proud,” the football club wrote on their Facebook page.

Nottinghamshire local MP Lee Anderson also praised Simpson and Company Sergeant Major Dean Jones, who walked ahead of the Queen’s coffin during the procession.

“Ashfield Lads. Luke and Aaron doing their duty and making their families and the whole of Ashfield feel incredibly proud. Serving Queen and country,” Anderson said.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images At least five of these young men are believed to have flown back to the UK from their service in Iraq within hours of the world finding out about the Queen’s death.

Company Sergeant Major Jones, from Derbyshire, was also celebrated by his community on social media.

”Stunning work Dean Jones and Queens Company Grenadier Guards leading the Queen to her final journey,” a family member wrote with the hashtag “proud family.”

19-year-old Fletcher Cox from Jersey was at the back of the Queen’s coffin during the funeral.

According to the Daily Mail, Cox was an awarded the Lieutenant-Governor's medal in 2018 (the highest honour a Jersey cadet can be given), and left the Channel Islands at 16 to attend military training.

WPA Pool/Getty Images The pallbearers delivered the coffin with “stunning effort.”

At least five of the pallbearers were serving in Iraq before being called back to the United Kingdom within hours of the announcement of the Queen’s death, according to the Daily Mail.

The soldiers carried Her Majesty from Westminster Hall, where she had been lying in state for five days, onto a gun carriage which transported the coffin to her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

From there the Grenadier Guards brought the Queen’s coffin up the aisles of the Abbey, and back to the carriage which transferred the coffin to Wellington Arch.

The pallbearers then delivered the Queen’s coffin up the 20 sets of steps leading to St George’s Chapel, where she was laid to rest beside her late husband Prince Phillip.

Specially made rubber-boots were reportedly given to the pallbearers to help them carry the Queen up the 500-year-old steps of the Chapel.

Their “stunning effort” for “carrying the weight of the nation on their shoulders” was praised by Twitter users, with actor Stephen Fry writing the young men “earned” a drink after their day of service.