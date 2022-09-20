Emotional Meghan joins Prince Harry at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

The Duchess of Sussex has ﻿been seen wiping away tears during the Queen's emotional State Funeral.

While standing outside Westminster Abbey, next to Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, the duchess' emotions overcame her.

Standing, and looking straight ahead, Meghan is seen looking forlorn, wiping clean tears with a gloved hand.

During the service at Westminster, Meghan and Harry were sat in the second row, behind the most senior royals.

This included King Charles, Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Prince William and Kate Middleton.﻿

In Harry and Meghan's row there also sat Princess Beatrice and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and ﻿Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images The Duchess of Sussex wipes away tears at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Markle appeared heartbroken after the service, and was seen walking side-by-side with her husband as the royal family processed behind the Queen's coffin at Westminster.

The pair walked behind Prince William, the Princess of Wales, and George and Charlotte.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend the service.

At a later moment, Meghan's tears became even more visible as she stood with Prince Harry, King Charles and Camilla to properly send off the Queen at the Wellington Arch.

The group watched on as the Queen's coffin was lifted into a hearse, to finally be driven to Windsor Castle.﻿

Tears were seen streaming freely down the Duchess of Sussex's face.﻿

﻿Prior to the ceremony, Meghan was seen reuniting publicly for the first time with her niece and nephew since Trooping the Colour, as she had arrived in a separate car while Harry was walking in the procession to Westminster Abbey.

Despite ﻿Harry and Meghan's resignation as senior working royals in 2020 and subsequent tell-all interviews where they made damning accusations against the royal family, the duchess has maintained a fondness for the Queen – even naming her second-born child, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in Her Majesty's honour.

Martin Meissner Kate, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, follow the Queen’s coffin.

When the Sussexes sat down for their engagement interview in 2017, Meghan recalled her first meeting with the late monarch, describing it as "incredible."

﻿"To be able to meet her through his lens, not just with his honour and respect for her as the monarch but the love that he has for her as his grandmother, all of those layers have been so important for me," the duchess told the BBC at the time.

